Sony details PSVR2 and VR2 Sense controller, claims it's the "next generation of VR gaming"

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally fully unveiled its next-gen VR headset at CES 2022, giving consumers their first look at the PlayStation VR2 unit.

During the press conference, Sony showed off more details about the PS5 accesory, including info about of the controllers that you'll be using to navigate your way around the new VR setup, a new title designed specifically for the hardware, and – perhaps most importantly – the specs. Interestingly, an article over on the PlayStation Blog also notes that the PSVR 2 will have an incredibly simple set-up, needing only a single cable required to be connected directly to the PS5 console (much easier than the previous model).

PSVR2 will feature 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view visuals with foveated rendering. These improved optics will be delviered via OLED display inside the headset, which will offer 2000×2040 resolution per eye, with a frame rate of 90/120hz. This should do even better for players that often feel a little sick during VR sessions.

The headset include inside-out tracking thanks to integrated cameras that are built into the headset, so there's no need for an external camera to 'anchor' you when you're playing. The headset will also be able to track your eyes and react to where you're looking, making things smoother for you when playing and offsetting some of that infamous VR nausea (in theory).

PSVR2 will also push Sony's experimentation in the 3D audio space. A new headset headlines the feature, which it notes has "a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player". The aim is to make everything that bit more immersive; ramp up the adrenaline during tense moments by pumping a character's pulse past you. That kinda thing. And it'll be achieved via built-in motors in the headset itself. Curious.

At CES, Sony also announced one of the first new games confirmed to run on the next-gen headset: Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off from the Hoirzon series that is being co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Games (who PlayStation acquired last September).

No more specific details were given about Call of the Mountian: all we know is that it is "being built specifically for PSVR2 and will open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon."

Next, there's the PlayStation VR2 Sense Controllers, which we already knew a little about. These new inputs will offer haptic feedback – a trademark feature available in the DualSense controller.