Latest acquisition

Sony acquires The Playroom and Run Sackboy Run studio Firesprite

Sony's 19th studio.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Sony has brought Liverpool-based developer Firesprite into the fold.

After a number of years of collaboration on games such as The Playroom and The Playroom VR, Sony has acquired Firesprite as its 14th studio. The studio was formed by former members of SIE Studio Liverpool.

“Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional at building incredible experiences that truly showcase the potential of our hardware,” said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.

“The team’s technical and creative capabilities will be paramount to growing our stellar catalogue of exclusive games, and I think you’ll be excited for what’s to come.”

“Now, as a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans,” said the studio’s MD, Graeme Ankers.

“I’m proud of the talent we have at Firesprite and you’ll continue to hear and see more from us all very soon. We can’t wait to show you what we have been working on……we’re just getting started.”

Founded in 2012, the studio has also worked on Run Sackboy! Run, and released its own IP, The Persistence.

The studio is just the lastest to be acquired by Sony. In June, it purchased Returnal developer Housemarque

, and the following month the firm announced it had acquired Nixxes Software which specializes in PC ports.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

