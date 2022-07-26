PlayStation VR2 features a see-through view, broadcasting option, and cinematic mode

Sony has provided some additional information on its PlayStation VR2 headset by detailing the new see-through feature and broadcasting option.

According to Sony, with PS VR2 you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset due to the new see-through feature. This feature allows you to check where the Sense controllers are without taking the headset off.

This is accomplished thanks to the embedded front cameras. To use the see-through feature, you can press the function button on the headset or use the Card in the Control Center to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing content on the headset.

The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other settings, such as adjusting the play area.

There's also a broadcasting feature for PS VR2. It allows you to film yourself while playing when you connect a PS5 HD Camera to the console.

You can also set up a customized Play Area using the Sense controllers and the embedded cameras. The cameras allow you to scan the room, while the Sense controllers allow you to expand and customize the play area further.

While playing, if you get close to the boundary you've set up, you will be altered by a notification. You can modify your settings any time while PS VR2 is connected, and unless you move to a different play area, your settings will be saved.

There's also a VR Mode and Cinematic Mode from which to choose from.

In VR Mode, content can be experienced in a 360 view in a virtual environment and displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

Cinematic Mode allows you to view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.

Sony said that PS VR2 game developers would soon be able to access these new features in an upcoming system software release.

The company also promised it would share more information soon on PS VR2, including a launch date and additional games coming to the platform.