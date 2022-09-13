Resident Evil Village and Biohazard are coming to Nintendo Switch via the Cloud

I'm very much a horror fanatic, but I'm simultaneously a cosy gamer through and through. That said, when the Nintendo Direct revealed that not one, not two, but four main instalments in the Resident Evil series would be coming to Nintendo Switch via the Cloud, I jumped for joy.

Kicking things off is Resident Evil Village. The eighth and most recent instalment in the series will arrive on Switch as of October 28, with the Winter' Expansion DLC accompanying it on December 2.

If you couldn't catch the Nintendo Direct, check out the Resident Evil cloud reveal trailer here.

In addition to being able to get up close and personal with Lady Dimitrescu from your Switch, you'll also be able to spend some time with Jack Baker, Tyrant, and Nemesis from the comfort of your bed, sofa, or wherever you choose to play your Switch games. Resident Evil Biohazard, plus the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, all currently have Cloud versions in development with releases planned for later this year. Looks like a cosy Christmas with Chris Redfield for me!

You will, however, have to rule off playing the games during your commute, as these Cloud versions of each game will need a stable internet connection to run smoothly.

You also do not need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to be able to play the games; provided you've a Switch, stable internet, and have purchased the game, it's all yours to play whenever you wish. If the Japanese Cloud release of Resident Evil Biohazard for Switch is anything to go by, take note of any maintenance periods, though, as with the game being on the Cloud, it'll be inaccessible during these times.