Resident Evil First Aid Spray is an actual drink that you can buy, but it isn’t cheap

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is right around the corner, releasing on March 24 this year. Right now, however, the die-hard (and financially stable) fans of the Resident Evil franchise can get their hands on a First Aid Spray-themed drink... ten of them, actually.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is real, we've played it, and it's looking chainsaw-pumpingly brilliant.

These drinks, as well as some other goodies, are a part of the Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box available for pre-order from GameFlavor. The collector’s box will actually set you back €199,00 EUR. This is a lot of money, but it’s nothing compared to the special, limited edition version of the box which is not yet available; this box will cost a whopping €999,00 EUR.

What does the Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box include, though? And what makes the limited edition box worth so much more money?

Well, the Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box contains the following:

One of 4750 uniquely numbered boxes.

10x 330ml Resident Evil First Aid Spray-themed cucumber-lime-mint flavoured drinks.

4x Ink Ribbons containing different Resident Evil-themed herbs for cocktail making.

One spray cap inspired by the first Resident Evil game.

4x non-alcoholic, Resident Evil-themed cocktail recipe cards.

Certificate of authenticity.

GameFlavor’s Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box Artbook.

As for the Special Resident Evil First Aid Spray Collector’s Box Limited Edition, you’ll be able to bag everything listed above, as well as the following:

High-quality replica of First Aid Spray game storage box

Unique NFTs that are metaverse ready (uh oh)

And that’s it. Those NFTs must be extra valuable if the limited edition box is sitting at the price that it is… that’s for sure.

Will you be pre-ordering the Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box? I won’t be, considering it feels like a hefty cost for some drinks in fancy cans. What do you think?