After a rendezvous with some Regeneradors in Resident Evil 4 Remake, we will have finally managed to track down Ashley, and can continue with the main mission at hand; escaping.

That said, there's a few things Leon needs to tend to before we can get off this God-awful island. Nothing is ever as simple as just finding a boat and leaving!

In the next chapter, we'll be continuing on with our escape, but will have to battle it out with comrade-turned-foe, Krauser. Here's our run-through of Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to escape the Facility, and how to beat Krauser.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 14 Walkthrough

After finding Ashley in the Holding Cell in Chapter 13, and letting the sleeping beauty wake up at her own pace, open up your map.

Above the Holding Cell, there is a gap in the wall that we can send Ashley up. She will then unlock the gate here.

Help Ashley through this gap in the wall.

Up ahead, you’ll find the Merchant again! After seeing to him, go through the blue double-doors in this room to reach the Cargo Depot.

The blue gate up ahead is locked, but you can hop down the ladder to the left of it. Take care of the Ganados, and head up the stairs into Facility 2.

How to escape the Facility in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In Facility 2, go straight up the stairs, and order Ashley to hold the lever shown below. More Ganados are in here, so it might be worth taking them out first, depending on how confident you are.

Have Ashley pull this lever, and jump down. You can go through the door here now!

You can then jump over the ledge beside the lever, and go through the open door immediately in front of you.

Go left and open the door so that Ashley can come through. Then, go back on yourself and up the stairs. At the top, go right, and through the next door.

Drop into the water here, and crouch beneath the pipes. Head right, and then out of the water again.

Here, you’ll need to command Ashley to pull one of the levers at the same time as you, so that the two arrows are within the red section of the meter above the door.

The real challenge is ensuring you press the prompt at the right time, too, and it’s always a little earlier than you expect.

Carefully pull the lever at the same time as Ashley; when the arrow is in the red box. You might need to pull the lever a little earlier than you first think.

In the next room, a Regenerador will make an appearance. Once you take care of it, however, it becomes an Iron Maiden. This particular enemy has a new weak spot in its head, but you’ll want to keep your distance; they’re spiky, and cause quite the explosion.

Once the Iron Maiden is dead, pull the lever to the next door at the same time as Ashley. You’ll now be in Waste Disposal.

In this room, approach the wheel and command Ashley to turn it. This will raise a bridge for Leon to run across.

Have Ashley turn this wheel so Leon can run across the bridge beside it.

Cross the bridge and keep left until you find the Power Control Lever, shown on the map below. Once you pull this lever, enemies will spawn.

Make your way over to the power control lever and interact with it. Then, run back to Ashley.

So, you need to rush back to Ashley and over the bridge as quickly as possible. Otherwise, you might end up stuck, and Ashley may end up kidnapped again.

With the power rerouted, approach the nearby Electric Lock Terminal. This is the same as the Electric Lock Terminal puzzle we completed earlier, with a few extra steps. Once again, we need to make sure that the power reaches all the ‘+’ symbols here, as well as the central one.

The solution to this puzzle is shown below!

Go through the gate, and crouch to your left. Up ahead, we’ll meet with the Merchant again.

When you’re ready, head outside and jump down. Catch Ashley, also. We’re now back in the Cargo Depot again, and Ashley is about to show us how great she is with a wrecking ball and crane.

Following the cutscene, interact with the crane and Ashley will hop in. She’ll take care of all the hard work now, while Leon fends off Ganados.

Ashley will take the lead and hop in the crane. You just need to keep the Ganados away from her.

There’ll be lots of Ganados, insects, and even a Cowhead Ganado to clear while Ashley tries to break the wall. I recommend the shotgun for most of this horde, but the handgun is pretty nifty for taking care of any rogue bugs.

Soon enough, the wall will be broken, and we can head through. Interact with the control panel here to have the elevator sent down.

Go up the elevator, and through the blue double-doors up ahead. In the Amber Storeroom, interact with the Amber.

When you interact with the amber, a cutscene will start.

Following a rather intense cutscene, Ashley is gone again. Exit the room via the large door Saddler took Ashley through.

Make your way down through the campsite at your own leisure. There’s a tonne of interesting Krauser-related lore here!

When you’re ready, press ahead into the battlefield Krauser has prepared for us, stopping by the Merchant along the way.

How to beat Krauser in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The battlefield Krauser has prepared is certainly something. When the fight first starts, be mindful of the grenades he’s firing at us. When he reloads, shoot him using your rifle or handgun.

He’ll soon vanish, which means we need to continue through this battlefield. Throughout, there’ll be tripwires, bear traps, turrets, and plenty of surprise attacks we need to try to avoid. In the next area, the door will be locked.

The wheel to open this is upstairs.

Go upstairs to find a wheel we can turn. Once turned, the locked door downstairs will now be open.

Turn this wheel to open the previous door.

Krauser will continue to appear in this next section of the battlefield. Rather than try to fight him, continue pressing on. When you reach the open, outside area, anticipate more grenades being fired at us.

Try to get closer to Krauser here, while dodging the grenades. As you go through the gate, you’ll be fighting with him face to face.

This time, guns are allowed! Fight Krauser as if he were any other NPC that you needed to squash, but be sure to dodge his knife attacks when the prompt appears. You can also lure him into the nearby tripwires if you fancy saving ammo.

When the prompt to melee attack him appears, do it; Leon’s moves during this fight are super cool. Soon enough, though, Krauser will vanish again.

Following this cutscene, you’ll be in the dark. Literally. The path out of here is linear, but Krauser will be trying to attack us. Dodge when the prompt appears, and don’t bother fighting him back yet.

When outside, head up the ladder to reach the real boss-fight arena, and a mutated Krauser.

This fight is a long one, but relatively simple. Much like the original, we’ll be spending a significant amount of time pressing a prompt to avoid Krauser’s attacks. The rest of the time, we should be keeping our distance from him and shooting.

If up close, you can use your knife to parry any slash attacks. If you’re lucky, you can melee him after a successful parry too. Also, don’t bother firing while Krauser is shielding himself with his arm, unless you manage to get behind him.

Following three successful melee attacks, Krauser will be no more. He’ll also leave his trusty knife behind for our dear rookie, Leon, to take. It’s all very bittersweet.

A bridge will be lowered beside Krauser’s body. Head on over, and alas, Chapter 14 will be finished!

