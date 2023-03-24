Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 3: How to beat Del Lago

After another brief run-in with the intimidating Bitorez Mendez, we'll start Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake were he left us, and that's at the Village Chief's House. From here on out, things begin to get a little more interesting.

The grand expanse of the lake is almost at our fingertips, and we're getting closer to the heart of our mission, and that's rescuing Ashley. So, without further ado, here's our walkthrough of Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4, which explains how to beat Del Lago.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 3 - Where to use the Insignia Key

After a brief encounter with Mendez in Chapter 2, exit the Village Chief's House and listen… is that a dog whimpering?

Just around the corner is the dog we’ve all been missing, and they’re alive! Albeit, caught in a bear trap. Help the poor fella out. Who knows, maybe he’ll return the favour?

The dog will take off after having helped. Now, use the Insignia Key on the gate, and we’re back in the village. Explore away, as after a certain amount of time, the tower will explode.

Kill the infected dogs, Calmillos, and bust the lock on the nearby house. Disarm the tripwire inside.

Continue ahead, and use the Insignia Key on the Town Hall door. Loot in here and exit at the back, where you’ll find the Merchant has set up a new shop.

Do whatever you need to do here and save at the Typewriter. There’s also a handy note here telling us all about how great the Bolt Thrower is.

Side note: I picked up the Bolt Thrower for a while at this point, and while attaching grenades to it can be quite fun, I didn’t really enjoy retrieving my bolts constantly. Give it a go if it sounds cool to you, though!

Finish up and push ahead, where you’ll find the Church, all locked up.

Head around the right of the Church and through the door, where you’ll find the Lakeside Map; this map explains that there is a key in the cave on the other side of the lake, but there’s also going to be a monster waiting for us. Mysterious, much?

Drop into the hatch in this room and exit the Church. Follow the path to the lake, looting and killing Ganados. You’ll soon reach the Quarry.

Advance through the Quarry where you’ll eventually find a cave; the Merchant has now set up shop in here for a while.

Hop into the elevator to the right of him for a nice, optional surprise, if you want! Without spoiling what’s ahead, you don’t need to worry about any enemies if you do this.

From the Merchant’s new hideout, go up the stairs and exit. You can take a peek through the binoculars for a cutscene if you’d like, then, instead of going down to the lake, go through the cave to the left.

We could go down to the lake, but the boat has no fuel, so we’re going to grab that first. Throughout the Fish Farm, there’ll be explosive-wielding Ganados to clear, but marked on your map will be the boat fuel. Take care of the enemies and go grab it.

With the boat fuel in hand, go back the way you came (but up a ladder, this time!) and down to the lake; although, I recommend heading back to the Merchant and saving first!

Down at the lakeside, loot away, fuel the boat, and then hop on in.

Following the cutscene, we’re taking on one hell of a lake monster, Del Lago. We need to fire harpoons at this guy until he heads underwater. At this point, he’ll come at us with all he’s got, so move left or right to avoid being eaten.

When Leon’s boat comes to a standstill, don’t panic; the monster will come towards you, mouth wide open, ready for Leon to attack! Fire harpoons relentlessly at the monster’s mouth.

When he swims off, it’s time to rinse and repeat; fire harpoons, dodge when the monster re-emerges from the water, and ruthlessly attack when it comes straight for you.

With this slimy fella taken care of, that marks the end of Chapter 3.

