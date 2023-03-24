Resident Evil 4 Tombstone Emblems location: Where to destroy the twins' gravestones

What would a horrific adventure like Resident Evil 4 Remake be without a spooky graveyard filled with mysterious tombstones?

As Leon continues his mission to find Ashley, his search brings him to a church sealed with a locked contraption. However, hidden around the back of the church is a blue notice offering a bounty of Spinel for anyone who can destroy a pair of tombstone emblems in the graveyard.

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

The notice reads:

“Those traitorous twins should not be allowed to rest in peace for joining that evil cult. Won’t someone - anyone - destroy the emblems engraved upon their tombstones?”

Lucky for Leon, to complete the request you won’t have to travel far, but with such scant direction it’s not easy to work out what to do next. Your only clues are that you’re searching for twins and emblems carved on graves.

Here’s where to look!

Resident Evil 4 Tombstone Emblems location

Once you’ve collected the blue notice from the back of the church, to find the Tombstone Emblems, return to the front of the church and go through the gate to the churchyard.

You probably didn’t notice before, but some of the headstones have the cult’s insignia hewn into the rock.

The tombstone emblems are in the middle of the graveyard

To find the twins’ graves, walk about half way down the hill and turn around. Here you will see two insignia-marked graves next to each other - the tell-tale sign that you’ve found the right pair of twins. If you think back to when you first passed through this graveyard, it’s next to where an infected villager was digging.

Although they look pretty evil, the emblems smash very easily

To destroy the emblems you can shoot them with your pistol. But since ammo is so limited in Resident Evil 4, your best bet is to shuffle up to the tombstones with your knife raised (hold L1/LB) and punch them out by pressing R2/RT.

A quick and easy diversion that’s well worth completing!