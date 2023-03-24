How to use the Firing Range and unlock Weapon Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a faithful retelling of Leon and Ashley’s story, and while some of my favourite moments are missing, one remains: the Firing Range! That said, the range looks better than ever, and players can even reap a few rewards.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer here.

The rewards involved are known as Weapon Charms, and can be equipped to the Attache Case for a small boost of sorts. All in all, I think I’d of preferred Pesetas still, but it’s a nifty feature to check out whenever you need a break from endless Ganados and monstrosities.

Without further ado, here’s how to use the Firing Range and unlock new Weapon Charms in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to use the Firing Range in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Firing Range in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a minigame provided by the Merchant. You’ll first encounter it during Chapter 4 of the game, after getting access to the boat in the lake area and meeting up with the Merchant here.

You’ll later be able to revisit the Firing Range - which is always by the Merchant - in the following areas:

At the start of the mines with Luis during Chapter 11

At the beginning of Chapter 12, by the ballroom (before going to the Clock Tower)

At the facility with Ashley during the start of Chapter 14

Whenever you do enter the Firing Range, ring the bell to pick from one of three different levels to play. Each level increases in difficulty and has a different array of targets to fire at. Ultimately, they’ll all be helping to train your aim.

Here's what Tokens look like in your inventory.

Upon completing each level with a certain amount of points, you’ll earn a Token! You’ll earn these after reaching certain point-related milestones in each level, and won’t necessarily acquire a new Token each time.

Here's the machine where you can swap Tokens for Weapon Charms.

These Tokens can then be used at the vending machine in the small room just before the Firing Range. Pop three tokens in here at a time and you’ll be awarded a Weapon Charm that can be added to the Attache Case for a small buff.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Weapon Charms Explained

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, Weapon Charms are earned by playing the levels at the Firing Range, and then can later be equipped to the Attache Case for a specific buff.

Weapon Charms can be equipped and swapped out via the Customise Case menu at any Typewriter!

Attach new Weapon Charms using the Customise Case menu at any Typewriter.

Buffs that we have found so far include a +15% handgun ammo craft bonus frequency, plus crafting bonuses for rifle and shotgun ammo. James found one that gives you a +15% chance of bonus bolts when crafting, but also found that you can end up with duplicate charms, too.

Also tried and tested by James, save scumming your way to more Weapon Charms will simply land you with the same one, unfortunately. So you sadly can’t save scum your way into getting a specific charm you want.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Weapon Charms are not game-changing by any means, but it’s a nice buff to have just for shooting a few targets. I’d still prefer the Pesetas, but it’s not like there aren’t plenty of other ways for accruing money in-game. For example, collecting treasures and inlaying gemstones is a great way to turn a hefty profit!

