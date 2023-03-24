Resident Evil 4 weapon locations: Where to find a shotgun and what to upgrade

With a town full of infected, mutated monsters to contend with, Leon S. Kennedy will need a gun belt full of the best weapons he can find if he’s to have any chance of saving Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

But like most games in this legendary series there are secrets concealed around every corner, with exciting hidden guns you can grab to save money or offer a radically different option in a pinch.

Here’s where to find every weapon in Resident Evil 4’s main game. You can find a few more bonus weapons in the Extra Content Shop in the main menu, but since they require full completions of the whole story with an A rank to obtain, there are more useful options to hunt down on your first playthroughs.

While it’s technically possible to finish the whole game with your starting kit, grabbing new gear is an essential part of the Resident Evil experience and gives you a vital power boost against Valdelobos’ toughest enemies.

Although we will keep story details brief and the weapon locations specific, take this as a spoiler warning for a couple of locations, as well as late-game weapons. If you’re worried, the shotgun and Red9 are both in the first quarter of the game, so stick to those first two if you don’t want to know any more.

Which weapons should you upgrade in Resident Evil 4?

While there’s a relatively tight roster of weapons to find throughout Resident Evil 4, you still come across multiples of the same type of gun throughout your mission.

So when there are a few different shotguns, a slew of pistols and even a couple of rifles to choose from, it can be tough to make the decision to commit to upgrading one over the other.

Because, of course, you don’t have room for all of them thanks to the hard limits on inventory space.

However, once you've upgraded a weapon you can sell it back to the Merchant for almost the same amount as you've invested into it. This means you can feel free to upgrade any weapon you wish without fear of losing out too much.

That means you should spend your money on upgrades whenever possible because you can easily recoup the cost and plough it into another weapon later if you wish.

Resident Evil 4 Shotgun location - W-870

You can find the W-870 shotgun almost immediately in Resident Evil 4, but it’s very easy to miss.

Once you reach the Village Square, head upstairs in the last house on the left.

Even if you're trying to be stealthy, it's worth grabbing the shotgun, quick!

At the top of the stairs, you find the W-870 shotgun hanging on the wall, just asking for you to take it.

It's displayed so nicely, but would better slung over your shoulder, right?

Don't worry if you've already passed the Village Square, you can revisit it at multiple points throughout your adventure, but the shotgun is worth grabbing as soon as possible!

Resident Evil 4 Red9 Pistol location

Once you reach Chapter 4 and have free reign of the lake, power your speedboat to the middle of the “lago” and look for a derelict boat.

The Red9 is slap-bang in the middle...

Press the prompt to pull alongside and disembark, then grab the gem and items from inside the ship’s bridge.

But before you leave, exit out of the other side of the bridge, turn left and go around to the front of the boat. Here you find a chest containing the powerful Red9 “mauser” style pistol.

One of the best weapons in Resident Evil 4, just laying there!

It’s one of the best pistols you can find in Resident Evil 4, even at this early stage, and once fully upgraded can easily become your main weapon all the way up to the final boss.

If you’re a decent shot, its damage potential and stopping power make it an essential asset. Plus it can be upgraded with a stock from the Merchant to drastically improve its accuracy and recoil.