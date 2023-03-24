With Resident Evil 4 Remake finally ramping things up now, you can anticipate more puzzles and more boss fights. That said, you'll have just beaten a tough opponent, which means this next chapter will be a piece of cake!

Throughout this part of Resident Evil 4 you will taking on the Mural Cave puzzle and opening some Cave Shrine doors, as well as eventually solving the difficult Church Window puzzle.

During Chapter 4, we'll be venturing across the network of caves around the lake. Make sure you've plenty of ammo or flash grenades, and you're good to go! I also recommend upgrading your shotgun around now, if you haven't already.

Withour further ado, here's our walkthrough of Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4, which explains the Mural Cave puzzle solutions, and how to beat El Gigante.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4 Mural Cave puzzle solutions

Following the conclusion of Chapter 3 which saw us beating Del Lago, we’ll have arrived on the other side of the lake, where we’ll see our first parasite.

Press through the next building, and through the forest outside. As you crawl into the cave, prepare for trouble. Then, continue on into the cave. You’ll find the Cave Mural, but we can’t do anything here yet.

What a lovely, creepy mural.

Continue to your right and interact with the lake map to have two markers added to your map; we’ll be investigating these next. Now, board the next boat!

Head left to pay another visit to the Merchant and save your game at the Typewriter, if you want. Head even further left, beyond the Merchant, to reach where we want to go next.

We’ll be entering a pretty confusing cave network now, but just explore at your own leisure and clear any enemies. Ultimately, we’re headed to the closest ‘Location from Mural’ marker on our map, where we’ll find a large cave shrine!

Make your way over to this marker on your map.

How to open the Cave Shrine doors in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To open the Cave Shrine doors in Resident Evil 4 we have to press three buttons, but which? Look around you for distinct yellowsymbols sprayed around the cave walls, and they’re all strikingly similar to the symbols on these buttons.

The three symbols spray-painted on the walls are pictured below. Press the three corresponding buttons on the cave shrine in any order, and the door will unlock.

Grab Apostate’s Head. We will later need this for the Cave Mural we found earlier, where those two big stone hands were. Now, I recommend returning to the Merchant and saving at the Typewriter, because we’re headed on quite the journey.

After saving, board the boat again. We’re headed to the second marker on our map named ‘Location from Mural’ which is north-east of the lake. Chop, chop!

The door here will be locked by another puzzle, which is the same as the one we just did for the Apostate’s Head. With that in mind, we know our answer lies somewhere spray-painted on the walls in yellow.

The three symbols you need to look out for and identify are pictured below, with one of them being up the ladder and on the second level of this shack. With these symbols seared into your brain, go ahead and press the three buttons that correspond with the symbols we’ve found.

Alas, the door will unlock, and you can grab Blasphemer’s Head. Now, it’s time to return to the Cave Mural, place the two heads, and retrieve the Church Insignia Key.

How to beat El Gigante in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Make your way to the Church via the Merchant’s Shack. Along the way, we’ll be headed through The Quarry, where El Gigante is going to stop us in our tracks. It’s okay, though, because that dog we helped earlier is finally returning to repay the favour.

Fire at El Gigante, and a parasite will appear on his back. The gimmick with this fight is to continually shoot at the parasite on El Gigante’s back until he stumbles and a prompt appears. I personally recommend using the shotgun for this fight.

Go over to El Gigante when the prompt shows up, and this is your chance to melee away at the parasite. Soon enough, the monster will get back on his feet again, and then it’s your job to keep shooting that parasite until he stumbles once more. You’ll need to slash away at the parasite 3 to 4 times before El Gigante is finally no more.

Fortunately for us, the dog from earlier appears after our first ride on El Gigante’s back! The dog will do it's very best to distract El Gigante so that we can focus on beating him to a pulp.

His attacks primarily consist of large swings with his fists, but he can and will charge at you if needed. If you enter either shack to stock up on supplies, he’ll tear it from the ground and throw it at you, also.

His attacks are easily dodged by simply running underneath his legs, or running to the other side of the arena; being the large oaf that he is, his attacks aren’t exactly accurate. And of course, we’ve got our trusty hound to help us.

When you’ve finally tackled El Gigante, be sure to say goodbye to your four-legged friend, and continue making your way to the Church.

Once you arrive at the Church, another Calmillo will appear. Kill it, and then don’t forget to go around the back of the Church before heading inside for some loot, and a side quest.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Church Window puzzle solution

Now, head into the Church using the Church Insignia Key. Interact with the lever beside the altar to reveal a puzzle involving three dials and a stained-glass window. To solve the Church window puzzle in Resident Evil 4, you need to find the missing dial and rotate the window so the picture of the insignia lines up.

Pull this lever!

The first dial is missing, but this can be found in a cupboard to the right of the room.

Grab this dial and place it on the altar.

Attach the dial, and then rotate all three dials so that they align with one another. Once they do, a gate on the left of the room will unlock, and you’ll be able to go upstairs. To match them up, keep in mind that you're trying to make the image of the insignia in the middle. Rotate the three dials until you see a part of the window fit around the insignia in the middle, then move onto the next part.

A little rotating of the three dials, and they will all align.

In the upstairs room, we will find Ashley, who is understandably apprehensive. Once the cutscene finishes, that’s also the end of Chapter 4!

