Where to find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil franchise has always been something of a golden goose for Capcom, but in Resident Evil 4 Remake it’s a gold chicken egg that fetches the big bucks.

You find this request in a pretty strange place, deep within the dark Mural Cave that shows Leon how to progress further in his search for Ashley. However, a bit of lighthearted fun is just what such a spooky location needed to puncture the tense atmosphere.

It reads: “Someone fetch me a rare gold chicken egg! What will I do with it? Well, sometimes it’s more fun not knowing, right?”

During Resident Evil 4 so far you might have come across regular white and brown chicken eggs - and used them as a handy snack to restore your health in a pinch - but instead of gathering them from farmyards where hens are roaming, the gold chicken egg is a unique item that only appears in one location.

Now that you have access to a motorboat and free reign of the lake after defeating Del Lago, collecting the golden chicken egg is relatively simple - if you know where to look, that is!

Resident Evil 4 Gold Chicken Egg Location

To find the Gold Chicken Egg in Resident Evil 4, hop in the motorboat and sail over to the eastern shore of the lake.

The waterside chicken coop in on the eastern shore

There you find a small dock attached to a patch of land you can moor your boat up to.

Once you disembark you will see a group of chickens in front of you, as well as an ammo barrel, a piece of Velvet Blue and many regular chicken eggs.

The gold egg is easy to miss, dispite it's sparkling appearance!

The gold chicken egg is found behind the bush in the middle of the area and is very easy to miss if you rush around too fast.

Once you’ve pocketed the gold egg, return to the merchant next to his firing range and sell the egg to complete the request.