Resident Evil 4 Remake Merchant Requests | All side quests and where to find them

As you take on Ashley and Leon’s adventure in Resident Evil 4 Remake, some keen completionists may want to pick up every one of the Merchant’s Requests. I can’t blame you, either, considering the ones that don’t involve shooting Blue Medallions are pretty fun.

To help you on your quest, we’ve listed every Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake below. Including where to find it, what you’ll be rewarding, and handy links to our guides on how to complete each Request!

Without further ado, here’s our hub of Request missions and where to find them in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All Requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Below, we’ve listed all the requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake in order. To help you weigh up which ones you want to complete, if not all, we’ve detailed their chapter, location, and the amount of Spinel rewarded.

They also each link to their respective pages which detail how you can complete them! Since there are multiple Blue Medallion and Pest Control requests to get through, we dedicated a single page to each quest-type.

If you manage to successfully complete all the Merchant’s requests, you’ll earn yourself the Jack of All Trades achievement. We'll make sure to update this space with more request and side quest details as and when we know them!

