Stellar Blade Wasteland ship code - recruit passcode specialists mission walkthrough

One of the more peculiar side quests you'll run into during your time playing Stellar Blade is Recruit Passcode Specialists. It'll ask you to open up a mysterious container in the wasteland's ruined ship, with tantalizing rewards inside, without being too clear on how to actually open it. That leaves us with a big, obvious question, how do you actually open it?

This guide will take you through how to open the locked ship container and complete Recruit Passcode Specialists in Stellar Blade. It'll take you longer than you'd think, and requires some serious exploration on your part.

Recruit Passcode Specialists walkthrough

There are six unique prayer files you need to collect in order to open up this container, spread throughout the game in set locations. They are all found at small shrines, inside little boxes. There are no other data collectables like it, so the moment you see it you'll know.

All six look like this! | Image credit: VG247

The zones they can be found in are as follows:

2 in the wasteland

1 in Matrix 11

3 in the Great Desert

Stellar Blade prayers locations

As mentioned above, there are six prayers in total you need to collect to open the container. Inside the container is the seventh. For the two Wasteland, they can be found in the Great Canyon subzone, as revealed by Roxxane through one of her purchasable hints. They can be found in the following two locations on the map.

As for the note in Matrix 11 place, it's found in the abandonned settlement found in the sewers, in the later half of the zone. Start of at the railyard rest point and make your way past two enemies and turn left when you see a matress on the groun. Head pat the big doors. It's part of the linear level and almost impossible to miss. When you get there, head up to the second floor via a yellow ladder and you'll find the shrine in the back of the settlement.

Now, for the Grand Desert notes. You can find two of them in the following locations, shown on the images below.

Head over here for a cheeky prayer | Image credit: VG247

Here's another one, hidden a little bit off the map. | Image credit: VG247

There's also a prayer found in the hyper tube. You can access the hyper tube via the West of the zone - it's a big pipe you can jump into for a cool little surf session. When you reach the underground lake, walk right and you'll find the prayer.

It's tucked right in the corner, surrounded by trash. | Image credit: VG247

Now, with all six notes in your collection you can head on back to the derelict ship in the Wasteland and enter in the code in the numerical order they're listed in. For any doubt, you can see the correct order entered in below.

Type this in and you're gucci! | Image credit: VG247

And with that, you're done. Inside is a final mysterious note that may or may not provide hints towards some of the more final moments of the game. There's also a costume for you to enjoy.