To add to the short list of strong threats around Resident Evil 4 Remake is the ‘Merciless Knight’, who sure is true to his name. This knight, possessed by Las Plagas, is incredibly strong. The blue request mission mentioning him tasks Leon with disposing of the monstrosity.

Before you run down to the Mausoleum to tackle this knight, however, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind, so you need not die to the single strike he’s known for. Here’s how to defeat the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to defeat the ‘Merciless Knight’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After having explored the library as Ashley during Chapter 9, you’ll regain control of Leon in Chapter 10. Leon can now access the library, so head on down there.

The ‘Wandering Dead’ blue request mission can be found by the entrance to the library!

This particular quest tasks Leon with defeating a knight down in the Mausoleum, except this fella is much tougher than any other Armadura we have faced before.

Make your way back down through the library and into the Mausoleum.

Once in the Mausoleum, the Merciless Knight — who is very noticeable thanks to his golden suit of armour — will be accompanied by two standard Armadura.

First things first, focus on taking the standard Armadura out, so we can tackle the Merciless Knight alone. Defeat them, as you will have already done, by targeting the parasite that’s bursting out of their helmets. Enough hits and their helmet will fall, giving you more parasite to target.

With those two felled, focus on the Merciless Knight. We want to shoot the parasite on its back whenever we get a chance, and your best moment to strike is as he tries to attack us with the single strike of his sword that the blue request talked about. He's a little clumsy and will stagger himself between attacks, leaving you a very opportune moment to strike.

After enough hits, his helmet will come off too, just like any ol’ Armadura. We’ve a lot more to target now, but also need to focus on avoiding the whips of the parasite, as well as the strikes of his sword. Fire at the parasite with all your might, and soon enough, this Merciless Knight will be no more.

The Merciless Knight will drop a Yellow Diamond, and you’ll be rewarded with a hefty eight Spinel for the trouble once you return the request in to the Merchant!

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at how to destroy the ‘Insect Hive’ entrances, and how to catch a ‘Jewel Thief’. Both are upcoming requests!