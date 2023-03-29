If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to defeat the ‘Merciless Knight’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Are you ready to take on one tough Armadura?

Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Leon aims to throw a grenade at the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To add to the short list of strong threats around Resident Evil 4 Remake is the ‘Merciless Knight’, who sure is true to his name. This knight, possessed by Las Plagas, is incredibly strong. The blue request mission mentioning him tasks Leon with disposing of the monstrosity.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

Before you run down to the Mausoleum to tackle this knight, however, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind, so you need not die to the single strike he’s known for. Here’s how to defeat the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to defeat the ‘Merciless Knight’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After having explored the library as Ashley during Chapter 9, you’ll regain control of Leon in Chapter 10. Leon can now access the library, so head on down there.

A blue note detailing the Merciless Knight request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The ‘Wandering Dead’ blue request mission can be found by the entrance to the library!

This particular quest tasks Leon with defeating a knight down in the Mausoleum, except this fella is much tougher than any other Armadura we have faced before.

A map of the Mausoleum, showing the location of the Merciless Knight in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Make your way back down through the library and into the Mausoleum.

Once in the Mausoleum, the Merciless Knight — who is very noticeable thanks to his golden suit of armour — will be accompanied by two standard Armadura.

First things first, focus on taking the standard Armadura out, so we can tackle the Merciless Knight alone. Defeat them, as you will have already done, by targeting the parasite that’s bursting out of their helmets. Enough hits and their helmet will fall, giving you more parasite to target.

With those two felled, focus on the Merciless Knight. We want to shoot the parasite on its back whenever we get a chance, and your best moment to strike is as he tries to attack us with the single strike of his sword that the blue request talked about. He's a little clumsy and will stagger himself between attacks, leaving you a very opportune moment to strike.

Leon fires at the parasite on the Merciless Knights' back in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After enough hits, his helmet will come off too, just like any ol’ Armadura. We’ve a lot more to target now, but also need to focus on avoiding the whips of the parasite, as well as the strikes of his sword. Fire at the parasite with all your might, and soon enough, this Merciless Knight will be no more.

The Merciless Knight will drop a Yellow Diamond, and you’ll be rewarded with a hefty eight Spinel for the trouble once you return the request in to the Merchant!

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at how to destroy the ‘Insect Hive’ entrances, and how to catch a ‘Jewel Thief’. Both are upcoming requests!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch