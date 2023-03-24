There’s no guessing as to who ‘The Disgrace of the Salazar Family’ is in Resident Evil 4 Remake. It’s obviously the little creep that is Ramon. After inheriting the castle at a young age, Salazar fell under the Los Illuminados spell, and soon did what any power-hungry zealot would do; kidnap the US President’s daughter.

The side quest ‘The Disgrace of the Salazar Family’ is a fun one, allowing Leon to go wild defacing a portrait of the disgraced castellan! Without further ado, here’s how to complete ‘The Disgrace of the Salazar Family’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to complete ‘The Disgrace of the Salazar Family’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Arguably one of the more amusing side quests across Resident Evil 4 Remake, this quest requests that we deface a portrait of the detestable Ramon Salazar. That’s no problem at all!

This quest can be found at the very beginning of Chapter 12. Immediately after taking the elevator up to the Merchant’s hideout, you might be inclined to hop in the carriage and go straight over to the Clock Tower; don’t.

When facing the carriage, turn to look at the wall behind you, where there are two blue notes. One of them describes how seeing Ramon Salazar’s face everywhere is making their skin crawl, something I can relate to, and they want a specific portrait defaced.

The attached photo then shows where we can find the specific portrait. The pictured room in question is the Throne Room, which we can access by going through the Ballroom and Antechamber again.

Once in the Throne Room, Ramon’s portrait is to the left. We can’t just shoot it or slash it with our combat knife. We instead need to egg it! Now, if you don’t already have an egg in your inventory, the Cubic Device Lockbox in this room will contain a Golden Chicken Egg.

Alternatively, sit on the throne here and let the small cutscene play out. Not only do you get to see Leon looking rather suave, but one of the chickens in the room will kindly lay us an egg.

Head into your inventory and equip the egg. Then, throw it at Ramon’s portrait.

Once the portrait is defaced, turn in your side quest to the Merchant to be awarded four Spinel!

