How to catch the ‘Jewel Thief’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There’s a ‘Jewel Thief’ on the loose in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it’s Leon’s job to go and find them. Described as a ‘thieving crow’, this side quest sends us on the hunt for a bird across the castle’s Courtyard.

Fortunately, they’re not too hard to find, considering they make quite the racket whenever you approach them. Alas, Leon needs to collect this stolen jewel! Here’s how to complete the ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to complete the ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This particular side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake is at the very beginning of Chapter 12. After taking the elevator up to the Merchant’s hideout, and before heading to the Clock Tower, there are two blue notes on the wall directly facing the carriage.

What a pesky little guy.

The ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest requests that we recover a stolen jewel snatched by a thieving crow. It also says we can find this jewel somewhere in the Courtyard, in the bird's nest. So, rather than going to the Clock Tower, head back there.

This crow takes us on a bit of a goose chase. You’ll probably see him and hear him squawking as you approach the Courtyard, where you’ll find him perched atop the entrance pillar in the very centre. Approach him, and he’ll fly back off toward the Merchant.

You can shoot him, too, but he won't die considering he's necessary for the quest. Run over to make him fly off to his nest.

Head back towards the Merchant’s hideout nearby. If you listen out, you’ll hear the crow somewhere close to the Merchant’s entrance. Stand back and look up, and you’ll see the crow’s nest.

In this image, the Merchant's hideout is to the left of the crow's nest.

Shoot the nest until it collapses, and you can then retrieve the Scratched Emerald from the floor below! Return this to the Merchant to be awarded with three Spinel.

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at our guide to destroying all Blue Medallions, and our walkthrough of the game.