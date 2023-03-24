If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to catch the ‘Jewel Thief’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Crows and shiny things, ey?

Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

There’s a ‘Jewel Thief’ on the loose in Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it’s Leon’s job to go and find them. Described as a ‘thieving crow’, this side quest sends us on the hunt for a bird across the castle’s Courtyard.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer here.

Fortunately, they’re not too hard to find, considering they make quite the racket whenever you approach them. Alas, Leon needs to collect this stolen jewel! Here’s how to complete the ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to complete the ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This particular side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake is at the very beginning of Chapter 12. After taking the elevator up to the Merchant’s hideout, and before heading to the Clock Tower, there are two blue notes on the wall directly facing the carriage.

The 'Jewel Thief; side quest in Resident Evil 4 Remake which asks players to find a stolen jewel snatched by a crow
What a pesky little guy.

The ‘Jewel Thief’ side quest requests that we recover a stolen jewel snatched by a thieving crow. It also says we can find this jewel somewhere in the Courtyard, in the bird's nest. So, rather than going to the Clock Tower, head back there.

This crow takes us on a bit of a goose chase. You’ll probably see him and hear him squawking as you approach the Courtyard, where you’ll find him perched atop the entrance pillar in the very centre. Approach him, and he’ll fly back off toward the Merchant.

Leon aims at a crow in the castle's Courtyard in Resident Evil 4 Remake
You can shoot him, too, but he won't die considering he's necessary for the quest. Run over to make him fly off to his nest.

Head back towards the Merchant’s hideout nearby. If you listen out, you’ll hear the crow somewhere close to the Merchant’s entrance. Stand back and look up, and you’ll see the crow’s nest.

Leon aims at a crow's nest near the castle's Courtyard in Resident Evil 4 Remake
In this image, the Merchant's hideout is to the left of the crow's nest.

Shoot the nest until it collapses, and you can then retrieve the Scratched Emerald from the floor below! Return this to the Merchant to be awarded with three Spinel.

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at our guide to destroying all Blue Medallions, and our walkthrough of the game.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch