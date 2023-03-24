Resident Evil 4 Savage Mutt: How to defeat the strong threat dog

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, with Ashley in tow, Leon heads back towards the Town square in Valdelobos for extraction. But on the way he receives a request to take care of a “strong threat” in the Village Chief’s Mansion.

This is the “Savage Mutt” quest which - as you might have guessed - tasks you with defeating a super-strong version of an infected dog. Before you think about taking it on, be sure to craft as much ammo and explosives as possible, because you’re going to need them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Where to find the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4

Make a diversion to the mansion you visited near the start of the game

To find the Savage Mutt, go back through the Town Hall from the Merchant and bear left up towards the Village Chief’s Mansion.

This might be where the Strong Threat marker is, but there are still a few steps you need to take care of before the Mutt will appear.

First, make your way up to the bedroom on the second floor and boost Ashley up to the attic.

Here she will drop a ladder which gives you access to the attic room.

If only there was such valuable stuff in my attic...

Explore the attic room, reading the lore, grabbing the treasure and destroying the Clockwork Castellan if you wish. Then drop back down into the main house.

Pay attention, because your map marker changes after the first part of the quest

Head back outside and you will see the Savage Mutt barking at the gate. Push it open and follow the dog back into the town where the fight will begin.

How to defeat the Savage Mutt in Resident Evil 4

Now that the Mutt has shown itself in the town square, it’s time to take it down.

You will have to fight the Mutt at the same time as other villagers, who also have the chance of their heads bursting off, so it can get pretty hectic if you’re not efficient with your actions.

Use explosives to stun the beast

My advice is to make use of any explosives you have and shotgun blasts to keep the Mutt stunned for as long as possible. It’s a powerful enemy and any time it’s not attacking is time when you’re relatively safe.

As with other obviously infected enemies, focus your fire on the parasite parts and eventually - just like with everything else - the Mutt will go down after a full run of shots or shells (or two).

Using the shotgun is also a good idea because its wide blast radius lets you keep encroaching villagers at bay while also damaging the Mutt, but always break off to deal with any who get too close. If you get swarmed, death is almost inevitable.