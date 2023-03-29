Some of us can’t get enough of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s most abysmal of enemies, and there’s good news if that’s you. ‘The Wandering Dead’ blue request mission will pit Leon against one of the most unruly of Iron Maiden’s, and it’s quite the fight.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

If you’re ready to take on this abominable, spiked creature, you ought to be prepared in advance. Otherwise, there’s little chance of you coming out alive. So, without further ado, here’s how to defeat ‘The Wandering Dead’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to defeat ‘The Wandering Dead’ strong threat in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This particular blue request mission can be found in the second half of Cargo Depot, atop a crate, during Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. This is after Ashley breaks the depot wall with the wrecking ball, and on a crate just before taking the elevator.

Here's where to pick up the Wandering Dead quest.

Named ‘The Wandering Dead’, the request details that a strange corpse has been spotted wandering around, and that someone ought to put it out of its misery. Ultimately, it tasks us with defeating the ‘strong threat’ in the Incubation Lab.

It just so happens that this strong threat is one of my personal least favourite enemies to come into contact with, no matter how cool they may be at face value; an Iron Maiden.

These guys look just like Regeneradors, but they pack a spiky punch if you get too close, and arms that can elongate at will. They’re also pretty tough.

To complete this quest, you’ll need to make your way to the Incubation Lab. Hide Ashley in the nearby locker or tell her to stay back so that she doesn’t get caught in any crossfire during this fight.

In the Incubation Lab will be multiple Regeneradors, and while you can kill them all if you wish, we want to focus on the beefed-up, spiked one. I also highly recommend using a tuned up rifle with the BioSensor Scope, as this makes spotting the Iron Maiden’s internal weak spots a walk in the park.

Fire at its multiple hearts... at least that's what I think they are.

You can try other weapons too; the grenade launcher will no doubt get the job seen to quickly. That said, other weapons are going to be difficult for putting an end to this particular request, unless you have a hefty reserve of ammo to waste.

With the rifle and BioSensor Scope, you can see exactly what areas of the Iron Maiden’s body you ought to shoot to be able to get the job done quickly. Keep at that, and they’ll soon be dead!

Return the completed blue request mission in to the Merchant, and you’ll be awarded with eight Spinel for having taken care of The Wandering Dead.

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at how to start a run in New Game Plus, and where to find all the Blue Medallions.