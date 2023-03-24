Resident Evil 4 Remake New Game Plus Explained | What’s carried over to NG+ in Resident Evil 4?

If you’re thinking about playing the New Game Plus mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake, I don’t blame you. It is brilliant, after all. And if you’re here, you’ve no doubt finished the game already, or are well on your way and want to plan ahead.

New Game Plus becomes available after your first completed run of the game, and even introduces a new difficulty to challenge the most hardcore of players. In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about NG+, including what’s carried over in New Game Plus in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to start New Game Plus in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After you complete Resident Evil 4 Remake for the first time on any difficulty, you’ll be invited to jump straight into the game all over again in New Game Plus. With it, you’ll also have the option to choose a new difficulty: Hardcore.

As is usually the case with New Game Plus saves, Resident Evil 4 Remake will allow you to carry some of your inventory over into the new save, to give you a head start. You’ll also be able to unlock new skins and weapons.

When jumping into New Game Plus, you’ll have to save your completed game. Then, you’ll be prompted to start a new save, which is our New Game Plus save. When you first jump into New Game Plus, be sure to load that specific save, marked with 'NEW PLAYTHROUGH' in green, from the game’s main menu. After that, you’ll be able to load the game and hit ‘Continue’ and carry on from where you left off.

Starting a new game altogether will start a normal run, rather than a New Game Plus run; you need to play that specific, new save from after you completed the game!

What’s carried over to NG+ in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

You’ll carry over everything in your inventory during your New Game Plus run of Resident Evil 4 Remake, excluding any story-related items or treasures.

For example, your weapons, ammo, and crafting materials (such as herbs and resources) will be carried over. As will any upgrades you’ve acquired for your weapons or Attache case, and your Pesetas. You’ll also carry over any rogue gemstones, treasures or tokens you have left from your previous run.

Additionally, if you sold any upgraded weapons back to the Merchant during your run, you can buy these back with all their upgrades intact. You’ll also keep recipes you bought. This time around, you'll even be able to buy the Infinite Grenade Launcher from the Merchant. Nice.

Your Challenge Points will also be carried over; this is the CP you earn from completing certain obscure challenges and achievements in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can spend CP in the game’s ‘Extras’ menu, on new cosmetics, character models, and so forth.

Story items such as the Hunter’s Lodge Key, Dungeon Key, and Salazar Family Insignia etc. are not carried over. You will need to collect these again.

Similarly, you’ll have to rediscover any side quests again and redo them; simply put, side quest progress is not carried over either.

That’s all for New Game Plus, but we’ll update this space if we learn anymore about the mode. For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out our guide on how to achieve an S+ rank in the game.