If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 Pest Control: Where to exterminate the rats

A new rat catcher is in town!

James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
Leon Kennedy standing over the third rat needed to complete Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

They say you’re never more than a few feet away from a rat, but Leon Kennedy is making it his personal mission to change that fact in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Throughout the game you will come across multiple “Pest Control” missions where you have to exterminate three rats from a specific area in Valdelobos.

Not only can the squeaky little vermin be tough to track down, but they’re difficult to hit too. To conserve ammo, the best way to deal with a rat while completing the Pest Control notice is back it into a corner, hold L1/LB to ready your knife, then press R2/RT when the rat runs past you.

It might take a couple of tries, but at least you can save the real ordinance for things that bite back.

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are three rat extermination quests to complete in Resident Evil 4: Pest Control, More Pest Control and Even More Pest Control. Here’s where to find them all, as well as the rats you need to take out for each.

Where to find Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

At the Abandoned Factory right at the start of Chapter 2, you will find the notice next to the Merchant.

To find the rats, turn back around and head back into the Abandoned Factory. The first two rats are in the room of the factory with the furnace.

Leon Kennedy standing next to the first Pest Control rat next to the furnace in Resident Evil 4
Use your knife to get the rats without wasting ammo!

The first is next to the furnace.

The second Pest Control rat next to a yellow barrel in Resident Evil 4

While the second is on the other side of the room next to the barrel.

Leon Kennedy standing over the third rat needed to complete Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

Then the third rat is in the corridor between the furnace room and the room with the wheel that opens the storeroom grate.

Where to find More Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

Next, as you make your way through Ramon’s castle and reach Chapter 9, you find another extermination request in the Great Hall.

Your task this time is much more difficult and will take longer to complete, so don’t worry if you feel like the story is moving on and you’re going to miss your chance.

Leon and Ashley chasing the first rat for More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

The first rat is found as soon as you enter the Dining Hall.

A map screenshot showing the location of the first rat for More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

The Dining Hall is accessed through the unlocked door next to the unfinished statue.

The second rat for More Pest Control next to the Cubic Device in Resident Evil 4

The second rat is then found next to the Cubic Device in the corridor connecting the Armory to the Great Hall.

A map screenshot showing the location of the second rat for More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

You get to the Armory from the second floor and drop down to the area where the rat is.

Leon using a flashlight to illuminate the third rat for More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

Then finally, the last rat is found in the corridor connecting the Great Hall to the Library once Leon gains access to the Library.

A map screenshot showing the location of the third rat for More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

As we say, don't worry if it feels like you're going to miss this one, you come back for it later after the first two.

Where to find Even More Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

Lastly, once you reach the Waste Disposal area in Chapter 14 your greatest challenge awaits… It’s not actually that difficult, there are just four rats this time and there’s some tough combat that can get in the way of your duties.

A map screenshot showing the location of the first rat for Even More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

The first rat is found just after the first difficult enemy as you enter the Waste Disposal.

A map screenshot showing the location of the second rat for Even More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

Next, the second rat is found just after the wheel-operated bridge.

A map screenshot showing the location of the third rat for Even More Pest Control in Resident Evil 4

Then finally the last two rats are next to each other. Over the second bridge where Leon turns his torch back on.

Make sure you get both rats before you turn the power back on, otherwise it’s very easy to get distracted and miss them.

Also, don’t ask me how I know this because I’m very good at games, but if you get a game over or die on the section where you turn the power back on you have to kill the rats again because the checkpoint starts you back before you dealt with them.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch