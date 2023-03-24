Resident Evil 4 Pest Control: Where to exterminate the rats

They say you’re never more than a few feet away from a rat, but Leon Kennedy is making it his personal mission to change that fact in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Throughout the game you will come across multiple “Pest Control” missions where you have to exterminate three rats from a specific area in Valdelobos.

Not only can the squeaky little vermin be tough to track down, but they’re difficult to hit too. To conserve ammo, the best way to deal with a rat while completing the Pest Control notice is back it into a corner, hold L1/LB to ready your knife, then press R2/RT when the rat runs past you.

It might take a couple of tries, but at least you can save the real ordinance for things that bite back.

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are three rat extermination quests to complete in Resident Evil 4: Pest Control, More Pest Control and Even More Pest Control. Here’s where to find them all, as well as the rats you need to take out for each.

Where to find Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

At the Abandoned Factory right at the start of Chapter 2, you will find the notice next to the Merchant.

To find the rats, turn back around and head back into the Abandoned Factory. The first two rats are in the room of the factory with the furnace.

Use your knife to get the rats without wasting ammo!

The first is next to the furnace.

While the second is on the other side of the room next to the barrel.

Then the third rat is in the corridor between the furnace room and the room with the wheel that opens the storeroom grate.

Where to find More Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

Next, as you make your way through Ramon’s castle and reach Chapter 9, you find another extermination request in the Great Hall.

Your task this time is much more difficult and will take longer to complete, so don’t worry if you feel like the story is moving on and you’re going to miss your chance.

The first rat is found as soon as you enter the Dining Hall.

The Dining Hall is accessed through the unlocked door next to the unfinished statue.

The second rat is then found next to the Cubic Device in the corridor connecting the Armory to the Great Hall.

You get to the Armory from the second floor and drop down to the area where the rat is.

Then finally, the last rat is found in the corridor connecting the Great Hall to the Library once Leon gains access to the Library.

As we say, don't worry if it feels like you're going to miss this one, you come back for it later after the first two.

Where to find Even More Pest Control rats in Resident Evil 4

Lastly, once you reach the Waste Disposal area in Chapter 14 your greatest challenge awaits… It’s not actually that difficult, there are just four rats this time and there’s some tough combat that can get in the way of your duties.

The first rat is found just after the first difficult enemy as you enter the Waste Disposal.

Next, the second rat is found just after the wheel-operated bridge.

Then finally the last two rats are next to each other. Over the second bridge where Leon turns his torch back on.

Make sure you get both rats before you turn the power back on, otherwise it’s very easy to get distracted and miss them.

Also, don’t ask me how I know this because I’m very good at games, but if you get a game over or die on the section where you turn the power back on you have to kill the rats again because the checkpoint starts you back before you dealt with them.