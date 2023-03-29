If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to destroy the 'Insect Hive' entrances in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Leon aims at an insect hive entrance in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are some absolutely formidable insects and bugs across Resident Evil 4 Remake. When it’s not the spider-like Las Plagas infecting everyone around it, huge, flying Novistadors are on Leon’s tail instead. They’re gross, annoying, and we ought to put a stop to them.

The ‘Insect Hive’ blue request mission in Resident Evil 4 Remake shares the same sentiment, and asks that we destroy the insects hives'. Happily! Without further ado, here’s how to destroy the ‘Insect Hive’ entrances in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to destroy the ‘Insect Hive’ entrances in Resident Evil 4 Remake

During Chapter 11 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll run into the ‘Insect Hive’ request while in the Hive area of the map.

As you make your way to the elevator, the route ahead will be destroyed, meaning we have to take the long way round. Hop on down, and you’ll soon encounter this request.

The request itself tasks Leon with destroying four different entrances to the Insect Hive. The four entrances are all in this Hive area, and you must destroy them before continuing, as you won’t be able to go back and do this quest later.

The Insect Hive’s entrances are easily identifiable; they take the form of fleshy masses, and will have a yellow, glowing orb on them. Leon must target this glowing orb to destroy the entrance!

The first three Insect Hive entrances are to be found in this main area. Here's where to find the first Insect Hive entrance.

A map of the Hive in Resident Evil 4 Remake, showing where the Insect Hive entrances are
The first Insect Hive entrance will be a little to the left of the blue request note.
Leon points his gun at an entrance to the Insect Hive in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Shoot that glowing weak spot.

The first three of the Insect Hive entrances are easy enough to locate if you explore as close to the centre of the room as possible. The second Insect Hive entrance is pictured below.

A map of the Hive in Resident Evil 4 Remake showing where the insect hive entrances are
Leon aims at an insect hive entrance in Resident Evil 4 Remake
The second Insect Hive entrances is slightly further north from the first.

The third Insect Hive entrance is accessible from where you shot the second, but simply move along to the west slightly to find it, pictured below.

Leon aims his gun at an insect hive entrance in Resident Evil 4 Remake

As for the fourth, you’ll have to advance through the next tunnel in here. Once you’re back out and in the Hive, look up to find the final and fourth entrance.

A map of the Hive in Resident Evil 4 Remake, showing an insect hive entrance
Head through the nearby tunnel to the west and look up after emerging.
Leon aims his gun at an insect hive entrance in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Shoot away! That's the last of the Insect Hive entrances.

Turn the request in to the Merchant when you next meet with him, and you’ll be rewarded four Spinels for the trouble!

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, take a look at our full walkthrough of the remake, as well as how to complete the following two blue note requests, Jewel Thief, and The Disgrace of Salazar Family. They’re much more fun than shooting an Insect Hive, promise!

