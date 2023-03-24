Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 5: How to reach the extraction point and defend the Cabin

At this point in Resident Evil 4 Remake, we will have finally rescued Ashley! However, our journey has only just begun. From here on out, we're headed towards what we believe to be an Extraction Point. Of course, in typical Resident Evil fashion, things can't ever be that simple.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer here.

We'll also be meeting up with Luis again at long last, and taking on yet another horde of Ganados. Fun! Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 5 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to escape the Church, and how to defend the Cabin.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 5 - Reach the Extraction Point

Following the conclusion of Chapter 4, you will currently be in the Church with Ashley. Head left and grab the ladder. Then, hop out of the window.

ave Ashley lower this ladder for Leon.

After a brief call with Ingrid, it’s time for us to head to the Extraction Point marked on our map. This means Leon and Ashley have to head away from the Church, through the Town Hall and Village Square, and back through the Farm again (map embedded below).

There will be enemies along the way, as well as a few surprises, and we’ll need to keep Ashley safe during all of this.

Remember that we can now tell Ashley what to do; if we’re running past enemies, it’s best to have her stick close. Meanwhile, if we’re taking on a fight, it’s best to tell her to hang back and hide. She’s also pretty good at warning us when there’s an enemy right behind us, too, so listen to her!

We also don’t need to worry about using our healing supplies on Ashley anymore. If she is hurt, she is put into the Incapacitated state. We then need to recover her from the state before she is injured again; a second injury, and we’ll be met with the Mission Failed screen.

Other than that, our route is to the Extraction Point is linear!

After successfully leaving the Church, you’ll find that the Merchant is hosting his shop out of the Town Hall again. As ever, do what you need to do here, save, and continue moving.

Once in the Village Square, clear the Ganados and make your way over the north-west corner of the village. Along a wall here, you’ll be able to help Ashley up and have her unlock a building from the other side.

Have Ashley climb up this ledge.

In this barn, you’ll find the Elegant Bangle in a chest. Continue around the north of the village, where you’ll find a ladder that spits you out at the exit, with more enemies. Have Ashley steer clear, take them all on, and then continue on to the Farm.

As you can see, we've a long way to go, but it's linear enough!

Before leaving the Farm for the Extraction Point, head right at the gate to find the Merchant again, and a Typewriter. Stock up, save, and head for that Extraction Point!

We’ll now be reunited with Luis, and before you know it, a horde is coming for us. Keep killing Ganados while also reinforcing the room; you can move the bookcase in the room to block a window, and collect wooden panels to reinforce other windows with. While doing this, keep an eye on Luis in case he needs help, and try not to shoot him while you’re at it.

Sooner or later, one smart Ganado will retrieve a ladder, and they’ll then start coming inside via the second level of the building. Don’t worry and just continue doing more of the same; killing enemies, protecting Luis, and reinforcing entry points. This is another timed sequence, so we simply need to keep ourselves and Luis alive to continue.

When another enemy comes to break your reinforcements, again, continue as you were. It can be easy to get overwhelmed by enemies here, so I recommend using the shotgun, flash grenades, or another weapon that’s capable of damaging or stunning multiple enemies at once.

Soon enough, Ashley will reappear to save the day, and a cutscene will unfold. Luis will advise that he has a plan and will be in touch later before walking off.

With that, we’ve finished Chapter 5!

Check out the rest of our Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough: