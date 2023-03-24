Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 2: The Village Chief’s House

The Resident Evil 4 Remake kicked off as expected, with some church bells and a "bingo!" After being reunited with the one and only Luis Sera, Bitores Mendez made it more than clear that Leon isn't welcome here.

Alas, after a little Luis and Leon bonding, you’ll awake to find all your gear is gone. Leon clearly needs to find a way out of this place and to retrieve his stuff. So, without further ado, here's our walktrough of Chapter 2 of Resident Evil 4, which details how to solve each puzzle in the Village Chief's House.

Resident Evil 4 Chapter 2

Following the events of Chapter 1, you'll awake unarmed. Collect the kitchen knife off the corpse along the route here, so we aren’t completely unarmed.

The route forward is linear, although there are enemies. You’ll soon find yourself in a room with a wheel; turn it, and the door to the room with your gear is opened, but will slowly close.

Turn this wheel, and run back around as quickly as you can.

Turn the wheel fully, then quickly run back around the way you just came and into the door. Grab your gear, open the locked gate, and head back into the room with the wheel. Head towards the next door to hear a familiar voice…

Have a good chinwag with the Merchant, and do what you need to do. You’ll notice that you can trade Spinels with him for special items, have him tune up your guns, and of course, buy and sell as normal! The Merchant can also repair our knife for us in exchange for some Pesos!

When you’ve finished up with the Merchant, make your way on over to the valley. There’ll be a lot of Ganados here, as per, and lots of smaller buildings to loot.

Make your way to the southern side of this area at your own pace. On the upper levels here, you’ll find a Hexagonal Emblem.

Now, we need to go back the way we came, to where the Merchant was. Head to the top of the house closest to the blue gate, where there is another wheel. Turn the wheel to elevate the gate, then run back down and head through.

Turn this wheel! There are lots of these throughout the game, wahey.

Use the Hexagonal Emblem on the gate here to open it. You’ll need to rotate it a few times to be able to place it properly.

Place the Hexagonal Emblem in this gate.

Press ahead, blasting away at enemies and looting any shacks. There’ll also be another chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador along the way, so have fun!

The house up ahead - the Village Chief’s House - will be locked, so make your way around the back to enter by the backdoor. Explore freely! There’ll be a Typewriter upstairs, and a note titled ‘Ruminados 4:3’ that you should read; we’ll need the contents of this note soon.

This passage has the answer to our next puzzle.

On the lower floor is a cabinet with a lock on it. The note I just mentioned contains our answer in the form of four highlighted words: crop, swineherd, pig, babe.

There, fortunately, is no swineherd icon on this lock, so your solution is to have the icons displaying the crop, pig, and child from left to right (pictured below). Your reward is a Crystal Marble. Now, use the marble to unlock the door upstairs.

You’ll want to rotate the marble so that the air bubbles align with the symbol on the door, which is easy enough! Head on inside.

In the desk drawer, you’ll find the Insignia Key… but once again, Mendez will also find Leon. With his appearance, this marks the conclusion of Chapter 2!

