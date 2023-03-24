So far in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you have finally reached the castle and taken care of a very intimidating priest. But while we no longer have to worry about Mendez catching up with and towering over us, there are still plenty of bad guys to be tearing through.

At the Castle with Ashley now, we're going to need to find a way inside to continue this adventure! Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 7 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to open the castle door, and escape the Water Hall!

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 7 - How to destroy the catapults

We finish Chapter 6 at the Castle with Ashley, and start Chapter 7 with a brief chat with Luis. Now, we have to make our way to the Courtyard to meet with him.

Just beyond the Castle Gate is the Merchant. So, stock up and begin moving through the castle.

The route through the castle is relatively linear, so don’t worry too much about getting lost. As you approach the Chapel, prepare for a nasty parasite.

Continue on, and when a hooded man shouts ‘MURDER’ at you, prepare for chaos. Castle Ganados will come at you now, and they’ve got a few catapults to boot.

How to open the castle door in Resident Evil 4 Remake

When you reach the door to the castle, it’ll be locked. Now, it’s time to get creative! We’re essentially going to steal a cannon from these guys and bust this door open.

Go along the path across from the door (don’t go down the stairs again), and go left. Drop down to the lower level, and inside this small tower is a cannon. Destroy the weight beside it to raise it to the upper level, then make your way back up and over to it.

By all means, shoot the door and run straight over, but I recommend shooting the other catapults first to make things easier.

Now, we can disable the other catapults firing at us by shooting the cannon at them, and we can also break the castle door with it. I suggest taking on the catapults first rather than neglecting them, as it makes both ours and Ashley’s life much easier.

With the catapults taken care of and the castle door open, head on in.

Do what you need to do with the Merchant and Typewriter. Then, walk on into the Audience Chamber for a lovely rendezvous with none other than Ramon Salazar.

Anticipate enemies immediately after the cutscene, and tell Ashley to keep back! With them felled, explore liberally. Most of the doors here are locked. On the left of the room, however, there is a ledge by the ‘gap in the wall’ marker on our map; send Ashley up, and she’ll open up the room from the other side.

Have Ashley jump up the nearby ledge, and then go through the gap in the wall.

Now, we can go through the actual gap in the wall here. The following gate will be locked, so ascend down into the caves. At the bottom, we can loot the Dungeon Key from a corpse.

How to beat the Garrador in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Head back upstairs, or try to, anyway. You’ll fall through the ground and be met with a Garrador. This guy is the first of a few, and he’s also blind. To make up for his inability to see, he can hear you. Take caution when making any noise, because once he hears you, he’ll be all over you.

Run away from the Garrador, and it doesn’t matter how much noise you make as you advance into the next room. Eventually, he’ll break free from his chains anyway. Once you’re in the next room, however, be quiet.

Try to strategically avoid the Garrador and unleash loads of damage on him where you can. For this fight, you should avoid the chains around the room, as they make noise. That said, you can try to cause a scene or use grenades to lure him into a corner. Then, you can go ahead and attack the weak point on its back. Repeat the process until he’s dead!

Turn the wheel in this room to open the gate, and head back on up to reunite with Ashley. Now, use the Dungeon Key we grabbed on the locked gate from earlier.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Treasury puzzle solution

In the Treasury, there are a few things we need to do. First, look at the animal emblems on the gate; a wolf, eagle, and snake. Also take a look at the four iron pieces of art by the smaller gate in the room; three of them have decorative swords.

We need to ring the three gongs in the room with the animal emblems on them. The first (the wolf) is beside the gate, and the other two (the eagle and the snake) are on the other side of the gate, on the right of the room.

Shoot the three animal-embellished gongs in any order.

You’ll then be able to go through the gate and retrieve a fourth sword.; the Bloodied Sword.

Return to the four pieces of artwork, and retrieve all four swords. Look at the art, and you’ll probably see where this is going before I’ve explained it.

The four art pieces tell a story of sorts. There is a knight, standing tall, and he owns the iron sword. The second is the knight being knighted, which we can safely assume was done with a golden sword. Then, we have the knight in battle, so place the bloodied sword here. Last, but not least, the fourth painting depicts the knight's grave; place the rusted sword here.

From left to right, you should place these swords: Iron, Golden, Bloodied, and Rusted.

Voilà, the second gate in this room will now be opened, and we can carry on moving.

Advance into the upper level of the Audience Chamber. To your left is another gong. Use it. Then, have Leon jump across the room via the chandelier, and shoot another gong on this side of the room. Two more gates with animal emblems on them will now open.

From here, go downstairs and unlock the door to the Audience Chamber. We might need it later. Then, go down the stairs at the back of the room and continue ahead into the Water Hall.

How to escape the Water Hall in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Clear out the Castle Ganados here, making sure Ashley stays safe. On the lower level, retrieve the Halo Wheel from the statue at the front of the room.

Retrieve the Halo Wheel from this statue, and use it on the altar to your right.

There are multiple altars that require this wheel, and two of them have to be used by Ashley. The steps to follow are noted on the map below.

This labelled map explains exactly what you need to do in the Watery Hall, in order.

Attach the wheel to the altar on the lower level of the Water Hall first. This will reveal some stairs.

Go upstairs and use the Halo Wheel on the next altar in the middle of the room. More of the room will open up now, and things become a little more straight forward.

Up ahead is another altar with a wheel. Use it to reveal a hidden platform. Then, have Ashley platform up to your left, and find the next wheel we need to turn.

She’ll turn one wheel, and then need to turn another on the right side of the room. Your job as Leon is to keep enemies off Ashley as well as yourself while she does this! The rifle is pretty useful for this, as well as grenades; just be sure not to hurt Ashley!

You can then run across the bridge and head outside. The gate here will be locked, but send Ashley up the ledge directly left of it. She can then unlock the gate from the other side for us.

With that, and a brief cutscene in which Ashley flees, Chapter 7 is over!

