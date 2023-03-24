Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 15: How to escape the Stronghold

As we slowly approach the end of Resident Evil 4 Remake>, we'll have now finally beaten Jack Krauser, and stopped him from ultimately supporting Albert Wesker's devious plans for the Las Plagas parasite. Way to go, Leon!

But guess what? We need to go and find Ashley again. This time, the pressure is on, as Soldier Ganados and the Las Plagas parasite itself try to put a stop to Leon. Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 15 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to escape the Stronghold.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 15

After a bittersweet battle with Krauser during Chapter 14, we’ll still be amidst the extravagant battlefield he built to fight Leon in.

Go upstairs and down the ladder to be reunited with the Merchant. When you’re ready, press ahead, and don’t worry about the enemies too much; Hunnigan is here in a chopper to help us!

Lure the enemies into the open area at Hunnigan’s request, and he’ll take care of them. There’s also a turret atop the small building here that Leon can use.

You can use this turret to take out the Ganados.

After a short while, Hunnigan will blast open a new path for us. Press ahead and let Hunnigan work his magic once again. Then, continue ahead and join in on obliterating the horde of Soldier Ganados.

Go up the ladder and right. An anti-aircraft turret will appear that we need to take care of. We won’t be able to enter the blue door up ahead, so go down the stairs to the right.

Head forward, up the next set of stairs, and right. Keep going up the stairs to reach another turret. Use the map below if it gets confusing!

Here's where you need to go, and where you need to shoot!

Fend off the Ganados and fire this at the anti-aircraft turret until it explodes.

Destroy the anti-aircraft cannon.

Head back down the stairs. As you do, Hunnigan will blast open another gate for us to go through!

The next gate is also locked, and Hunnigan is out of ammo. In this area, we have to continue to fend off Ganados, and pull two levers on either side of the gate.

As soon as you go through this gate, head left. Go up the ladder and you’ll soon reach another turret that you can use on the enemies here if needed. Further along, there’ll be the first lever we need to pull.

Jump down and go back to the gate where we entered. Proceed around the left of the area until you find a second ladder that we haven’t been up yet.

Head toward this ladder to reach the second lever.

At the top of the ladder, go right and past the turret to reach the second lever. Pull it to open the gate. Then, head through!

Keep moving until Hunnigan shows up.

After the cutscene, clear out the Novistadors and keep right. However, there is a ladder in the middle of the ruins that will take us down to a pretty chest that contains the Staff of Royalty. This will fetch us some Pesos!

After grabbing those, go through the door into Specimen Storage. Plenty of Iron Maidens are going to appear, and most of them, we can gleefully run past.

In the second room here, quickly turn the wheel and go through the door.

Turn this wheel and run through, fast!

Navigate this next room as carefully as possible, as to not disturb the body bags. If you unfortunately stumble into one, an Iron Maiden will slip out.

Go left and into the cage in this room, where there is another wheel. Turn it and quickly run towards the door that is west on your map.

Turn this wheel and run through the door we haven't been through yet.

The following room will have the Merchant, a Typewriter, and another shooting range. When you’re ready, exit via the brown door on the left of the room.

In the next area, go straight ahead, and clear the Ganados and Novistadors. Jump over the window with the tripwire in it, destroying the tripwire first.

Disable the tripwire here and hop through the window.

Go upstairs of this building and through the blue double-doors. You’ll be met with another Cowhead Ganado we want to kill. When that’s done, interact with the laser in this room to move it.

With the laser moved, we can now press ahead and enter the Sanctuary, where we’ll find Ashley.

Following the cutscene, we will need to carry Ashley to Luis’ laboratory. This walk is one literal trip, full of hallucinations, but follow the linear path to Luis’ lab and you’ll be safe.

Once you’ve dropped Ashley off at the laboratory, that marks the end of Chapter 15.

