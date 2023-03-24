Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 16: How to beat Osmund Saddler and escape the island

At last, we have finally reached the ultimate chapter of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Leon (and Ashley) have dealt with a hell of a lot so far, with Leon beating giants, lake monsters, and multiple paarsites in the process.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer here.

Leon has one last thing left to do before taking Ashley home, however, and that's making sure this island and the Las Plagas parasite is gone for good. Alas, it's time for us to face Saddler and burn the island to a crisp. Here's the final chapter of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to beat Saddler and escape the island.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 16

After taking Ashley to Luis’ laboratory in Chapter 15, Leon will also succumb to the Las Plaga parasite. However, there’s no need to worry, because Ashley has us covered. At the start of Chapter 16, Leon will wake up right as rain again. Now, it’s time to make our way off this damned island.

Exit Luis’ laboratory and have Ashley lower the collapsible ladder on your left.

Lower this ladder.

Go up the ladder and follow the path around into the Sanctuary. At the end of the Sanctuary, you can loot an Iluminados Pendant. On the right-hand side of the room, however, where there is seemingly a dead-end, you can grapple up a ledge.

Hop up this ledge.

Continue through the next tunnel until you reach the Merchant. If you have any unfinished business across Resident Evil 4, he’ll now warn you that this is the time to tend to it.

Once we head outside and get Chapter 16 truly kicked off, there’s no turning back! That said, make sure to do everything you want to do with the Merchant right now, too, as we’re about to face the ominous Osmund Saddler.

When you’re ready, go outside and take the elevator down towards Ada.

How to beat Osmund Saddler in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Following the cutscene, we’ll be fighting with Saddler-turned-spider, as his mutated form looks horribly like an alien arachnid. Let’s not also forget he has a dozen Novistadors around, helping divert your attention from shooting him.

Tackle the Novistadors as soon as they appear so that they don’t swarm you. The rest of the time, we want to be aiming at the glowing eyes on Saddler’s limbs. When you successfully damage all the eyes, he’ll stumble, giving us the opportunity to melee the eye on his head, or fire a hefty shot at it.

Saddler has a few attacks he can throw at us. Firstly, you’ll need to avoid some of his attacks by evading them when the prompt appears. Other times, he’ll swipe at you with his claws; you’ll want to run to evade these, or simply keep your distance. When he climbs around the arena, he’ll also throw debris at you, which you’ll want to avoid.

Keep a keen eye out for him straight-up jumping atop Leon, and on occasion, he’ll projective vomit up some corrosive spit at you. Yum. Other times, he’ll try to slam you with one of his many sharp limbs. Ultimately, this fight is a lot of running back and forth, trying to find the right time to blast away those beady eyes.

As the fight goes on, Saddler will slowly break parts of the boss arena, gradually limiting you to a smaller space. So, run around and loot the area as early as possible if you’re short on ammo or medicine.

At short-range, I personally found my fully upgraded pistol to do the trick (I was using the Blacktail for most of my first run). When I struggled, the shotgun was better for ensuring you hit Saddler’s weak spots without needing precise aim.

At long-distance, when Saddler begins to climb the surrounding beams in the arena, I whipped out the Stingray rifle, with the Biosensor Scope still attached. This made targeting those eyes of Saddler’s super easy, and also super satisfying.

Don’t forget that you can use your grenades when Saddler is on the ground, too, for some extra damage. You might as well use everything you’ve got left!

After three melee attacks on the giant, a cutscene will play out. We’re then faced with the second phase of this right, which sees Saddler reduced to a huge pile of writhing tentacles. Shoot at him, and dodge his attacks, until Ada comes to save the day with a grenade launcher.

Use the grenade launcher to then finish Saddler off for good.

How to escape the island in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After the next cutscene, it’s time for Leon and Ashley to flee this island before it explodes. You’ll have a short timer appear now, and all you need to do is run straight; the path from here to our ride out of here is completely linear, and there are no enemies to worry about!

When you arrive at the boat, use the key on it and hop aboard. Now, the fun begins! Ride out of the cave, while dodging any following rocks and taking care to not drive into any hurdles. If the boat becomes too damaged, your mission will be failed at the final hurdle, and we don’t want that.

For some reason, I couldn’t help but shake my controller like I was playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe each time Leon went over a ramp. I hope I wasn't alone in that. Anyway, have fun, and once you’re out of this cave, it’s all over!

Enjoy the final cutscenes, and make sure to wait for those credits to roll… you’re in for a nice surprise. Congratulations for completing Resident Evil 4, now do it again in New Game Plus!