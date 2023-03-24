At the end of the last act of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Ashley flees. This makes a nice change of pace from her being kidnapped over and over again, but come on, Ashley. Why do you have to make Leon's mission a little more difficult?

What's more, there's more fiddling around with esoteric items, including the Lithographic Tablet puzzle.

Our unphased rookie cop sets off in search of her, but as ever, there are a few hurdles first. Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 8 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains the Lithographic Stones puzzle solution, and where to find Ashley.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 8

At the end of Chapter 7, Ashley will have run off. So, Leon has to now go and find her in this fucked up castle somewhere.

Following the call from Ingrid, the Merchant will be to your right. Say hi, and save if needed.

After finishing up with the Merchant, take the stairs outside his lair. You’ll reach a room where some sort of ritual is being performed. Vault over the gate up ahead and into another room with a locked door.

You’ll notice that of the two statues beside the door, only one of them is holding a lantern. We need to retrieve a second one to continue! Go through the cloth curtains here to be met with a whole load of enemies, including plenty of parasites.

Use flash grenades and the explosive barrels around the room to kill everyone. Most importantly, make sure to loot everyone’s body afterwards, as one corpse will possess the Crimson Lantern we need.

The Lantern is typically on the Ganado adorned in red drapes. During one run, it dropped from another Ganado for me, and I don't know if that's supposed to happen.

Return to the locked door, place the lantern, and head on through. In the next room, head left up the stairs and into the Bindery.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Lithographic Tablet puzzle solution

Following the cutscene, look at the door by the open window; it requires three missing Lithographic Stones. Loot the room for the three stones.

One of the tablets is on the bookshelf beside this door.

The second tablet is in the glass cabinet in the corner of the room.

The third tablet is on the pile of the books by the door we used to enter the room.

Place the stones in the door. The door obviously won’t unlock immediately, as we have a little puzzle-solving to do first. Essentially, we need to match the symbol and shape on the four stones to the corresponding ones on the door.

The only issue is that the symbols and shapes on the door have worn over time, meaning we’ll have to use our deduction (or trial and error) skills.

With the tablets place in the door, we’ll need to rotate a few of them. Essentially, the lithographic stones should be showing the following symbols in the following position.

Right - Orange knight, inside of a hexagon.

Left - Black sword, inside of a square.

Top - Orange shield, inside of a square.

Bottom - Black armor, inside of a hexagon.

Once placed, the door will open. Continue ahead and deal with the insect-like enemies and Ganados. The insects will explode upon death, so try not to let them swarm you.

Head downstairs to find yourself with the Merchant and Typewriter again. Destroy the weight in this room to open the gate, and head outside. Shoot the other weight here to lower the bridge, and press ahead.

Where to find Ashley in Chapter 8 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

This is where things begin to get confusing. Pull the first lever you see to open the gate, then go up the ladder. Pull the second lever, and the previous gate will close, while a new gate will open. That’s the basics of how these levers work, and there’s a lot of them.

As a forewarning, the abundance of levers we have to mess around with can get confusing, but remember that the great thing about Resident Evil games is that our path is, more often than not, linear.

Now, instead of going down the stairs, jump down the ladder again. A new gate has opened! Continue ahead and drop down. Instead of going forward, go backwards. On the right of this area is another lever to pull.

Pull this lever, turn around, and go through the gate directly behind you.

Turn around, and go through the gate behind you.

Climb up the next wall, and pull the lever on your immediate left.

Pull this lever and head through the next gate.

Go through the next gate, and just on the right of it is another lever to use, which will close this gate again.

Pull this lever, and ignore the next one you run into. Go upstairs and outside!

Go upstairs, ignore the next lever, and go upstairs again. When you’re outside, you might’ve noticed that a beefed up El Gigante is here, somehow. Hop down the ladder on your left and run forward. Drop down when you reach the dead end.

Instead of going forward, go backwards and pull the lever.

Once you pull this lever, exit, go up the nearby ladder, and go right.

Exit via the newly-opened gate, go up the ladder, and go right.

A gate is now open here, meaning we can destroy another weight to reveal a cannon. Then, make your way back up to the cannon via the ladder here to destroy another weight.

You know what to do next. Head on up to the cannon, tell El Gigante who’s boss, and blast open the door on your left.

Make your way over to the opening and back into the castle. When you’re outside again, continue through the brown door up ahead.

After being reunited with Ashley, we can finally conclude Chapter 8!

