Following another brief run-in with Ada Wong, the next chapter of Resident Evil 4 Remake kicks things off on the island. Prepare for Novistador and Soldier Ganados galore! I'd also buy some body armour from the merchant, if possible, as there's going to be plenty of run-ins with grenades, too.

Leon is still in search of Ashley, but he's close! He'll have to face some of Resident Evil 4's most horrific of enemies first, though. Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to get the Level 3 Keycard, wrench, and beat the Regeneradors.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 13 - how to get a level 3 keycard

After setting sail in Chapter 12, you’ll start Chapter 13 on the island. Once again, we’re on a mission to find Ashley and bring her to safety.

Follow the path ahead until you reach a large laser blocking your path. If you continue ahead, and up the ledge on the left, you’ll be able to move the laser by interacting with it. If you go past the ledge, you’ll find the Merchant.

Interact with this laser to reveal the next route we should head down.

After moving the laser, head on past it to the Wharf. Here, you’ll need to clear out a bunch of Soldier Ganados, and another Cowhead.

When the coast is clear, we need to move the lasers in this area. Go past the first laser, and up the ladder in the first building. Move the laser up here.

Then, jump down, and manoeuvre through the next buildings to reach the furthest laser. This is the laser in front of the double doors, guarded by Ganados with crossbows. Move this laser.

After moving the laser on top of the first building, move this laser to the left of the stairs/double-doors.

You’ll then be able to run back through the buildings and successfully make your way round to the double-doors. Go through, and press ahead until you reach the ladder.

Go up the ladder and outside, following the path to your right. Loot the buildings and take care of the Ganados, as per. There’s going to be an endless amount of them here.

After taking out the Ganado with the grenade launcher, press ahead. Go up the stairs to find the next door into the facility. Be mindful of the landmine right outside of it, however.

You want to go through this Facility door, taking care of the landmine in front of it.

Once in Surveillance, go upstairs. Rather than disarming the tripwire, make some noise and lure the Ganados here into it instead.

Then, continue through the building and interact with the door lock. The door downstairs will now be unlocked!

Interact with this panel to unlock the door to Surveillance downstairs.

Through the newly-unlocked door, all the gates will be locked. Go up the ladder in here, and through the door.

Make your way through Utilities, where you’ll soon reach the Merchant. As ever, do what you need to do, and continue through the next door.

The Dissection and Freezer area is where things get confusing. If you’re lost, remember to refer to the map and the markers on it, or look at the labelled map below. Our first job is to head south of Dissection and turn the power on (labelled ‘1’ on the below map).

Dissection can get confusing, so this map has numbered and labelled each task we need to do to be reunited with Ashley.

This will make some new areas accessible, so we can retrieve the Keycard we need. Now, head back north of Dissection to the Electronic Lock Terminal (labelled 2 on the above map).

Resident Evil 4 Remake Electric Lock Terminal puzzle solution

This puzzle requires us to adjust each row so that each ‘+’ symbol is connected with the centre, and is easily done with some trial and error. I found it easier to begin from the centre, and then work outwards, too. The solution for this terminal is pictured below.

Head on in and retrieve the Keycard. Head back on out, and a Regenerator will be here to keep us company. I recommend outrunning this one for the time being, as we’ll have something new to help us kill these guys shortly.

Head back to the Power Control Lever first, and change the power over. Then, go to the Level 1 Keycard Lock labelled ‘5’ on the above map, and use the Keycard on it to go into the Freezer.

Go to the terminal and input the Keycard to overwrite it. Once you do, another Regenerator will spawn. Keep him busy until the Keycard is overwritten, and then leave the Freezer.

We now want to head over to the Level 2 Keycard lock (labelled ‘6’ on the above map) to do the same thing. This next door will take us into Systems, where you’ll have to fend off more Ganados.

How to get the wrench in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The next overwrite terminal we approach will be in need of a tool to open. Luckily enough, the Regeneradors in the next area have exactly what we need!

Head on down and into the Incubation Lab, where you’ll find the Biosensor Scope by the overwrite terminal. This can be equipped to a rifle, and will be incredibly useful for taking on the Regeneradors. If you don’t have a rifle (which you should!), now is the time to head back to the Merchant and buy one.

The overwrite terminal here needs a wrench to open, and it just so happens that the Regeneradors in this room have one. There’s four Regeneradors in here, but technically, we only require one.

Break the glass to one of the pods, and look down your Biosensor Scope to see that inside of the Regenerador, there are two weak spots. Target both of these, and the Regenerador will die.

Use the Biosensor Scope to check out the Regeneradors. One of them will contain the wrench, and we need to kill this one. Kill all four if you want some gemstones, though!

In my run, the pod closest to the overwrite terminal contained the Regenerador with the wrench, but it appears to be random as to which Regenerador will have the wrench. Either way, they all drop valuable gemstones.

Once you have the wrench, use it on the overwrite terminal, and viola, we can overwrite the Keycard so that it’s now Level 3.

With the Level 3 Keycard, we can head back upstairs into Facility 1 Storage, and into the Holding Cell finally. Here, we’ll finally find Ashley, which marks the end of Chapter 13.

