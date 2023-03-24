Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally here. Just as keen fans and content creators did every run imaginable in the original 2005 game, we can no doubt expect the same fate for the remake. This means speedruns, no damage runs, and even runs in which people try to get through the game killing as few enemies as possible; imagine that!

One of the first tasks for many keen completionists will be achieving the elusive S+ Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake, which requires some skill, that’s for sure. Without further ado, here’s how to get S+ Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What is rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The ranking system in Resident Evil 4 Remake will assign you a completion rank after finishing the game. Simply put, this rank tells you just how well you did during your run, and can depend on a few things.

Primarily in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, however, your completion rank depends on how long it takes you to complete the game at a particular difficulty level.

How to get S+ Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake

First things first, you cannot achieve S+ rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s New Game Plus mode. You must be completing a fresh run of the game.

An S+ Rank in Resident Evil 4 will depend on difficulty, and the time it takes you to finish the game and let the credits roll.

Ultimately, it’s no easy feat whatsoever, and is only for the most hardcore of Resident Evil fans. You certainly wouldn’t catch me trying to run through hardcore difficulty without dying.

Ideally, players should aim for the following times, depending on their difficulty (thanks, Reddit):

Assisted: Complete the game in under four hours.

Standard: Complete the game in under five hours.

Hardcore: Complete the game in under five hours and 30 minutes.

Professional: Complete the game in under five hours and 30 minutes.

There are a few other things to bear in mind, too, when trying to perfect your run. These are as follows:

Avoid anything unnecessary that'll significantly add to your time - this includes side quests, treasure hunting, and so forth.

Try not to die, and if you do, reload your save rather than hitting continue.

Do not use special weapons or First Aid sprays - we are not 100% sure if using these impact S+ Rank at the time of writing, but they have in prior games in the series, so it may be worth playing it safe.

Practice countering enemies as to limit your deaths; the combat knife can now parry attacks, and is great for it.

Choose your weapons wisely; these can make or break a run. You will need a rifle to complete the playthrough, but the original handgun and shotgun pack a punch when fully upgraded. You can also find new weapons across the map without too many detours.

As ever, we’ll update this space with more details as and when we learn them, and do be sure to let us know if you successfully complete an S+ Rank run, and how you did it!

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, check out how to start New Game Plus.