Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 12: How to escape the Clock Tower and beat Salazar

Alas, the clock tower awaits, as does the eccentric lord of the castle. Here's our walkthrough of Chapter 12 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, in which we explain how to escape the Clock Tower, and how to beat Salazar.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 12

Chapter 11 ends in a rather solemn way, but alas, we have return to our mission and focus on finding Ashley... again. Use the elevator to arrive by the Ballroom again.

The Merchant is here if needed, and we can explore the castle further if we want. However, we need to ride the carriage here to reach the Clock Tower.

How to escape the Clock Tower in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once in the Clock Tower, we want to try and reach the top. Take care of the Ganandos, and once you approach the Salazar statue, prefer for it to begin breathing fire.

The stairs will eventually be blocked, so carefully avoid the fire and go across the wooden platforms here instead.

Once you reach the dead-end on the stairs, turn around and go along the scaffolding.

You’ll soon reach the stairs again, and when you do, a pesky Ganado will unleash a spiked boulder on you. Continue upstairs, avoiding the boulder as best you can, and kill the Ganado activating the lever.

You can then use the lever to unleash the boulder on any enemies that followed you up here. Fun!

Hop down the ladder and onto the platform with a different lever, shown below.

Pull this lever, and prepare to fend off Ganados while you go up.

Use the lever and the platform will begin to rise, with enemies dropping onto it from above. Kill them off until you eventually reach the top of the tower; the shotgun is the best to use here, often blasting enemies off the platform altogether. Grenades are great too, and don’t forget that we can shoot the explosive barrels!

Once you reach the top of the Clock Tower, exit via the following door. Press ahead to reach another entrance to the castle, but take care to carefully walk on the wooden planks; running will cause them to collapse.

Make sure to walk across these wooden planks; sprint, and you'll die.

How to beat Salazar in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you enter the castle again, you’ll be in the Ancient Chantry fighting Salazar.

Salazar’s weak spot is his head, which he will sometimes obscure with his own fleshiness. His tentacles are also how he travels around the room, sticking them to surfaces and leaving explosive puddles behind.

You can shoot his tentacles to detach them (although I didn’t see this benefiting my fight much), and shoot the explosive puddles to have them explode before you walk over them.

This fight involves a lot of running back and forth, trying to catch up with Salazar. Whenever the time is right, you should be shooting his weak spot as much as possible. He’ll eventually fall to the ground, giving you the perfect opportunity to melee attack his weak spot, or pump it full of shotgun shells and magnum shots for a massive amount of damage.

While doing this and avoiding explosive puddles, anticipate trouble when Salazar stops for a little too long. One of his attacks sees him projectile vomiting across the arena before fleeing again.

When he isn’t vomiting or moving, he’s probably trying to slap you with his tentacles directly, so it’s important Leon keeps moving throughout this whole fight too. If you try to take on Salazar close range, he’ll bite, which takes a significant chunk of your health. Be careful!

As is usually the case, you’ll need to repeat the process of chasing and shooting Salazar until he stumbles, and then melee him again. After causing him to fall three times, he’ll finally die.

With Salazar taken care of, exit the Ancient Chantry via the bridge that has now appeared. Then, take the lift down. Continue up ahead until you reach the boat, and board it.

Alas, Ada Wong will show up before you can set sail, and that marks the end of Chapter 12.

