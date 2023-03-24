Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Pieces locations: How to solve the stone pedestal puzzle

The Resident Evil series is legendary for its secrets and puzzles where innocuous items can be combined to uncover glittering treasures. Not all of these are story-related however, and one such optional puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake involves Hexagon Pieces A, B and C.

Once you’ve found these Hexagon Pieces, you can slot them into a special stone pedestal and solve a sliding block puzzle for a decent reward - so it’s well worth your time.

Here’s where to find all three Hexagon Pieces in Resident Evil 4 and solve the stone pedestal sliding puzzle.

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Where to find Hexagon Piece A in Resident Evil 4

This one's a freebie

You most likely found Hexagon Piece A on your own, because it’s right next to the first shooting range by the lake.

Where to find Hexagon Piece B in Resident Evil 4

Slightly hidden, but worth the diversion

To lay your hands on Hexagon Piece B, make your way to the back of the Fish Farm and open the large chest in the corner.

This area is full of enemies

It’s probably easier to clear this area out of enemies before you go hunting as it’s also where you can find some vipers for that side quest.

Where to find Hexagon Piece C in Resident Evil 4

Finally, in the Small Cave Shrine, press the bottom left symbol, bottom right symbol, and left-hand symbol to open the door.

It's not what you came for, but might be the most fun

This gives you the second head for the main story quest, but also Hexagon Piece C in the same room.

How to solve the stone pedestal puzzle in Resident Evil 4

Initially mysterious, but that just makes it more alluring

The stone pedestal is found next to the boat on the lake, between the firing range and Fish Farm, under the wooden structure with the ladder.

Slot all three pieces into the pedestal and you’ll be presented with an intimidating-looking sliding puzzle, but it’s actually easier to solve than it looks.

To solve the hexagonal puzzle, just rotate the left piece once, then the top piece once and the picture should look like this:

The hexagon pieces combine to make an image of Del Lago, the lake monster

The pedestal will then open and you can grab a Depraved Idol which sells for a hefty 15k at the Merchant.