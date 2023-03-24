Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 10: Beat the Ballroom, the Depths and Verdugo in the Underground Laboratory

After having led Ashley to safety in Resident Evil 4 Remake, she only goes ahead and winds up kidnapped again. Of course, with Leon free from this cage, he can now set off in search of our damsel in distress once more.

As ever, there'll be trouble along the way, namely in the form of Salazar's alien-like aide, Verdugo. So, without further ado, here's our run-through of Chapter 10 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which explains how to leave the Ballroom and the Depths, and how to beat Verdugo.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 10

As we wrapped up Chapter 9, Leon was locked in the cage still, while Ashley was carted off once again. After a call with Ada, it turns out we need to head to the Throne Room.

Exit via the door that the three-headed statue opened, and go left. The large door up ahead is locked, and Novistadors are everywhere, so jump over the ledge on your left and go upstairs.

How to leave the Ballroom in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You’ll soon wind up in the Ballroom. In the north of the room, by the ladder marked on your map, are two levers. We need to clear the room of Novistadors and head up to these two levers to unlock the gate.

Go to each lever and use it, killing off any Novistadors in your way.

Go through the gate, where you’ll see a bridge that needs lowering. Shoot the weight to the right of the bridge to half lower it, and then look down to the left, where yellow spraypaint will show you a second weight that is hiding; test your aim, or just fire a grenade at it.

In the following Antechamber, there’ll be plenty of Castle Ganados and two Garradors; we need to kill the two Garradors to progress. You can fire at the bells around the room to divert their attention, and then target the parasite on their backs. Be careful not to get cornered!

Once both are dead, retrieve the two Unicorn Horns from their bodies. Put these into the two Unicorn statues in the room to open the gate and continue into the Throne Room.

How to leave the Depths in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Following the cutscene, you’ll be in the Depths. Make your way through this area until you reach some stairs; go up them and drop down into a new part of the area.

It’s easy to get lost and go in circles here, but look at your map, and head towards the ladder. You’ll need to break the gap in the wall here to reach the ladder, and then go up it.

Head over to the ladder, breaking the gap in the wall along the way.

Continue along the next corridor, stopping by at the Merchant if needed. After the small room with the broken elevator in it, anticipate tentacles appearing from the floor, which you’ll need to evade.

Enter the room on the below map and pull the lever here. Then, continue along to the end of the corridor to reach the Circuit Breaker; use it!

Pull the labelled lever then go and turn on the power. Then, keep Verdugo occupied until the elevator arrives.

How to beat Verdugo in the Underground Laboratory in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After restoring the power, Salazar’s trusty aide, Verdugo, will appear. This thing is immune to our usual attacks, and we’ll be relying on the cryogenic showers around the laboratory to freeze it until the elevator arrives. Be mindful of the tentacles that will appear out of nowhere, and make sure to evade them.

This is a timed section rather than a traditional boss fight. So you're just stalling until you can escape.

Run away from the monster, then when it drops from the ceiling or rises from the floor, press one of the buttons on the corridor walls to freeze the Verdugo. You can then shoot it once it's frozen to make it retreat.

Then quickly turn the wheel to exit the room you’re in and reach the corridors again. You've got more room to run now, but you need to repeat the process a few more times. As we run through the corridors, we’ll need to take the opportunity to freeze Verdugo whenever he reappears.

When he’s frozen, you’ll be able to melee attack him before running off and around the laboratory again. Soon enough, the elevator will appear in the main laboratory room; run around to it and hop in.

With that, Chapter 10 is over!

