Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 6: How to beat the Chainsaw Sisters and Bitores Mendez

At the conclusion of Chapter 5 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, we defended a cabin from a horde of Ganados with the help of the lovely Luis Sera. The biologist also advises us that he has a plan of sorts. Not entirely sure what that could be, but we should head to the Courtyard and hear him out.

That said, we do have some bad guys to be worrying about in the meantime... We've shared our walkthrough for Chapter 6 of Resident Evil 4 Remake below, which explains exactly how to beat Bitores Mendez.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 6: How to beat the Chainsaw Sisters

Following another brief cutscene at the end of Chapter 5, in which we get a glimpse of Ada Wong, you’ll be at the Villa with Ashley. Press ahead to find the Merchant, and a Typewriter to save at.

After stocking up, follow the linear path out of here, where you’ll be coming up against plenty of Ganados again. I recommend stocking up on grenades of all types, having Ashley stay back, and clearing the place out.

Continue on through to the Checkpoint area; there’ll be a big gate that requires a key to unlock. Ignore this for now, and head down the path to the left. The next area is eerily quiet… head to the shack up the stairs, and hop down into the basement.

Have Ashley hide, then retrieve this crank. Prepare for the Bella Chainsaw Sisters immediately after!

Before interacting with the crank in the shack, have Ashley hide in the locker and prepare for trouble. If you’re familiar with the 2005 version of the game, you know that it’s only a matter of time before two chainsaw-wielding sisters come at us, also known as the Bella Sisters.

With Ashley safe, interact with the crank in the barn, and alas, the Chainsaw Sisters will appear. Take these and the other villagers out to retrieve the crank.

One cheese strategy for defeating the tough Chainsaw Sisters is to throw a grenade immediately at their feet as soon as they appear. This throws them to the floor and leaves them susceptible to a full load of shotgun shells.

Focus your fire on one at a time, because they are extremely difficult to tackle together - especially with all the regular enemies too.

Once the first sister is down, throw another grenade at the second Chainsaw Sister to knock her over again, then repeat the process. If you do this right, you should be able to take them both down before you're swarmed by other enemies, which makes this encounter so much easier.

Now, remember that big gate from earlier? Reunite with Ashley and head back and attach the crank to it. Turn the crank and press ahead until you reach a building. Drop into this building via the roof, and continue ahead, out of the building and through the next gate.

Put the crank in this gate.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 6: How to beat Bitores Mendez

Mendez will appear again with one thing on his mind, and that’s kidnapping Ashley. He’s also immune to our attacks, so flee from him as quickly as possible. As per usual, the route you need to run is linear.

Once you’ve lost him, continue ahead to reach the Merchant again, and another Typewriter. Stock up, tune up, and save your game. Then, continue up the stairs to the left of the Merchant. In this next building, Mendez will come bursting in again, and this time he wants to fight Leon.

For the first half of the fight, you can treat Mendez as any other enemy. Keep your distance, and fire at him. He’ll become stunned, and you’ll be able to go over and melee his weak spot.

The second half is a little tricker, however, as Mendez is stripped of his legs and becomes a lot more mobile (makes sense, I know). Keep your wits about you here, as he’ll be able to attack you at range, and his hits pack quite the punch. He will also try to throw explosives at you, but if you shoot these before he throws, they’ll explode on him instead.

A weapon that has a quick rate-of-fire will work best during this fight, such as the TMP, but the pistol and grenades are useful here too. Continue running back and forth across the barn to avoid Mendez's attacks (while also avoiding the fire), and repeatedly shoot at him whenever you’ve the opportunity. Don’t forget to melee when there’s the chance!

Well-timed sprinting is pretty much your only defensive option here, so you need to be efficient with your movement and precise with your own shots. If you keep a cool head, he's actually probably easier than the Chainsaw Sisters!

When you’ve beaten him, exit the barn by the window to be reunited with Ashley again. Follow the path up ahead to reach the Castle. That’s the end of Chapter 6!

