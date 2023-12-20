God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC thinks you were having it too easy, ups the challenge in latest patch

There's a new patch out for God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC, and for the most part it's raised the difficulty across the board.

Announced at The Game Awards, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is a neat little bit of free DLC that adds in a roguelike mode to the story driven adventure game. A new update dropped earlier this week, with the full patch notes going into some detail about all the changes. In a slight show of kindness, there is one change that will make things easier, specifically on the easiest difficulty setting Show Me Will, as the first Tyr fight has now been made easier. However, that's the only thing that's been made easier unfortunately.

According to the patch notes, the difficulty of some arena challenges has been increased for one, and there's a "slightly reduced health gain and chance of proc on Spear kill perk" too. The notes also state that there's been some "tuning adjustment to 'The Forum' to make difficulty more appropriate," though it isn't clear in what direction based on the notes. Director of Valhalla Mihir Sheth explained on Twitter that the team "adjusted the difficulty of the final crit path boss fights to be reduced on Show Me Will (the lowest difficulty setting) based on early observations. Optional challenges have had their difficulty increased however across all difficulty settings."

There were also a variety of fixes across gameplay, UI, and general stability issues, so the DLC should overall be playing a bit better for you now.

If you were worried that Valhalla spelled the end for the rebooted God of War series, you don't need to be, as the game's senior writer has suggested that the story will continue. Though exactly how that will come about, I'm sure we'll have to wait a few years to find out.