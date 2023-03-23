If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GOLD MEDAL

Elden Ring wins Game of the Year at the Game Developers Choice Awards

It beat out God of War Ragnarok, Immortality, Pentiment and some other heavy hitters for the grand prize.

Elden Ring winning Game Developers Choice awards 2023

Elden Ring has won the game of the year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards, beating outseveral other heavy hitters.

These include God of War Ragnarok, Pentiment, Stray, Tunic and Immortality. The game, hugely popular since its release, recieved a rousing round of applause from the crowded room of game developers in attendance.

Elden Ring was our game of the year too! See why here...

Other awards were given out for other excellent games released this year. These include:

  • God of War: Ragnarok - Best Audio
  • Stray - Best Debut
  • Elden Ring- Best Design
  • Immortaility - Innovation Award
  • Pentiment - Best Narrative
  • Citizen Sleeper - Social Impact Award
  • God of War: Ragnarok - Best Technology
  • Elden Ring - Best Visual Art
  • God of War: Ragnarok - Audience Choice

The awards has taken place alongside GDC 2023, a conference packed with interesting talks and roundtable discussions. It's commonly treated as a educational event for developers, as well as a networking week where relationships are built and deals are struck for upcoming projects.

Do you think God of War Ragnarok should have won? Let us know below, as well as your picks for the Game of the Year if you disagree with the result!

