God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is free DLC coming December 12

Sony announced free DLC for God of War: Ragnarok at The Game Awards. It's titled Valhalla, it's free, and it's out next week.

Coming December 12, Valhalla is an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarok and is set after the battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla - Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Brought to the shores of Valhalla accompanied only by Mimir, Kratos will enter its depths to overcome trials within himself and face echoes of his past.

Featuring the God of War combat style you're used to, it also has roguelite elements, as each attempt in Valhalla tasks you with mastering different aspects of Kratos’ arsenal.

In Valhalla, defeat in combat is not the end because if you fail, you will reawaken outside the doors ready to go at it again. During each attempt, you will learn and adapt to the various challenges, and the more you overcome them, the more resources you’ll gain that can be put towards permanent upgrades that affect both Kratos and Valhalla.

Kratos will have access to all his weapons and fully upgraded skill trees at all times but must commit to a shield and path of Spartan Rage for each attempt. As you overcome the trials of Valhalla, you will make choices between temporary Glyphs for which Stats to upgrade, which Perks to select, which Runic Attacks to wield, and more. Each attempt can play out differently based on the rewards you choose.

Armor is for appearances only, and there are five difficulty settings, each increases the rewards you’ll gain from battle, and you can swap freely among them between attempts.

Valhalla is a separate experience from Ragnarok, but to avoid spoilers, Sony Santa Monica suggests you finish God of War Ragnarok first as Valhalla serves as an epilogue to the story of the base game.