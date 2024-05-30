God of War Ragnarok PC port confirmed for September release at PlayStation State of Play

Remember God of War Ragnarok? That open world RPG from 2022 about fighting with Gods and doing moody dad stuff? Well, today’s PlayStation Showcase (May 30, 2024) featured some rather good news for you: the game is following the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us, and prequel God of War (2018) by finally being ported to PC.

So, if you’re one of the many folk that’s been holding off on buying a PS5 and hoping your favourite exclusives come to PC sooner or later, you’re in luck. And you won't have to wait too much longer either, with God of War Ragnarok coming to PC on September 19, Valhalla DLC included. The PC port will also feature unlocked framerates, and super ultrawide support, if that's your thing.

Until then, give our review of the game from back in 2022 a read. We quite liked the dadventure, so you probably won't get angry.