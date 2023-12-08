Everything announced at The Game Awards 2023

Another year of the video games, another three hour long event just before Christmas that tells us all about the video games, The Game Awards 2023 has officially finished washing over us all.

If you couldn’t tune in live or are in the mood for a sobering recap of all the show’s biggest announcements, from Marvel's Blade to Hideo Kojima’s OD, here it is, in no particular order. Oh, and also make sure to check out our roundup of the winners crowned during the actual, you know, awards part of the show.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marvel's Blade is in the works at Arkane Studios

Yep, a game about vampires is being developed by Arkane. Here’s hoping it goes well, given, well, Redfall. An officially licensed tie-in centred on Marvel's Blade, the game got a swanky reveal trailer at this year’s Game Awards, which you can check out above.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to go wild in 2025

Capcom rocked up to this year’s Game Awards with a reveal of the follow-up to Monster Hunter World and didn’t explain why a two hasn’t just been whacked on the end of that game’s name. Regardless, you can seemingly look forward to the usual monster-hunting action RPG goodness, hopefully with slightly less convoluted matchmaking systems, when the game launches on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

The unavoidable Kojima appearance yields vague details about upcoming horror game OD

A teaser featuring weird poetry recitals and an elaborate entrance. It could only be Hideo Kojima, who came bearing news of OD, which is the name of the horror game Kojima productions is working on in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios and Jordan Peele. Apparently it’s “like a movie, but also a new form of media”, whatever that means. No platforms or release date were announced for it.

Skull and Bones gets an actual release date

No, this isn’t a joke. Ubisoft’s troubled pirate game got a new trailer pinning the release date of February 16, 2024 to it. This’ll follow a playtest running from December 14 to December 18. Pre-orders are available now, if you fancy going for that.

Fortnite and Rocket League collide to form Rocket Racing, which launches today

In addition to trying out LEGO Fortnite, you can enjoy some Rocket League-style racing in the latest new game experience to arrive in Fortnite, Rocket Racing. The mode goes live today, December 8, so you won’t have to wait around for this one.

God of War Ragnarok gets free DLC next week

Hello there Sony. Valhalla is a free DLC for God of War Ragnarok that’ll arrive on December 12. It’s set after the battle against Odin and Atreus’ departure, serving as an epilogue to the base game that also boasts roguelite elements.

Final Fantasy 16 DLC and a fresh trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth arrive

Yup, a double dose of FF. First, there’s Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen, which you can grab right now and serves as the first bit of a two-part DLC package. There was also a new trailer and theme tune reveal for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to arrive on February 29, 2024.

The Finals is here, right now.

Embark Studios’ team-based FPS The Finals was shadow-dropped as part of the show, so you can hop into it right now on PC. Its first season is centred around all things Las Vegas, so get ready to see lots of roulette wheels and Elvis impersonators.

Baldur's Gate 3 arrives Xbox Series X|S via shadow drop

Speaking of shadow drops, here's another one. Baldur's Gate 3's arrival on Xbox consoles turned into a bit of a long running saga, with split-screen co-op on Series S proving (or not proving, depending on who you asked at various points) a bit of a hold-up. With that having been shelved for now ahead of a possible integration down the line, you can grab the game on Xbox right now.

SEGA announces just far too many things at once

Brand new sequels to Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Jet Set Radio, all revealed in one trailer. Bravo, folks. All look to be early on on development are are set to arrive over the next few years.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage revealed by DON'T NOD

The Life is Strange developer showed off Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which has some Stranger Things-esque vibes and is anticipated to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S late 2024.

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin arrives in March 2024

A PS5 exclusive, Rise of the Ronin is the latest work of Nioh and Wo Long developer Team Ninja. Adventure in feudal Japan is the order of the day, in typical Team Ninja-style by the looks of it.

Sci-fi game Exodus revealed by ex-Bioware devs

Oh, hello Matthew McConaughey. Exodus is a third person shooter in a time-warping sci-fi setting, made by Archetype Entertainment, and we got an initial look at it here.

New extraction shooter Exoborne revealed

Exoborne is a third person sci-fi shooter from Sharkmob. Currently, it's got no release date or platforms outlined, but is worth keeping an eye on if you love a bit of the old trigger-pulling and loot-grabbing.

Payday creators reveal futurist heist game Den of Wolves

Den of Wolves was shown off for the first time at TGA and looks like it'll offer a pretty hardcore-looking and tactics-heavy co-operative heisting experience. Find out more by reading our interview with one of its developers.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 gets a new trailer

Fancy a journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland? The sequel to Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice might be for you. Orinially announced back in 2019, Hellblade 2 is set to arrive at some point in 2024.

Space Marine 2 arrives September 2024

The sequel to Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 9, 2024. A must play for Warhammer buffs.

Last Sentinel announced by GTA veteran-led Lightspeed LA

This one's an open-world game set in a dystopian Tokyo, which has a cool initial trailer that you can check out.

Mecha Break might be the next sneaky hit

We love a good mystery, and Amazing Seasun's Mecha Break looks to be just that. It got an interesting trailer that might convince fans of games like Armored Core 6 to put it on their radars.

Dead by Daylight is getting a single-player spin-off

How to conclude this with a bang? Well, here's The Casting of Frank Stone, a DBD spin-off from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games. Depending on what you're into, it looks a bit less romantic than Hooked On You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.

And that's pretty much everything you know need to know coming out of 2023's Game Awards. Make sure to check out our liveblog of you want to re-live the show as it happened.