Mecha Break goes hard in an incredibly rad gameplay trailer at The Game Awards
A slick trailer out of nowhere, from a studio you haven't heard of? Count us interested
Woah. A real hidden hit revealed at The Game Awards tonight has got to be Mecha Break. the first time we've ever seen it Mecha Break is launcing in 2024, and we can't wait to see more. Mecha Break comes from Amazing Seasun who have done... Huh. There's very little info out there about this company. it's the first game from the studio on Steam, and its website sends you straight to a login page. So it's a complete mystery. We can't even find what country it's based in at time of writing. Either way, it looks brilliant. You know what it really reminds me of? If you've been in Japanese arcades you will have seen these multiplayer Gundam games packed with people. It's got that same action-packed feel to it. High-intensity combat with an emphasis on movement and skillful play. Great stuff to see. It's not one-to-one, but I reckon Armored Core will have made a huge number of new folks interested in this kind of experience.So yeah, one to keep an eye on. Also, I want to know more about the devs? Who are these mysterious people. Soon, we hope, we'll find out.