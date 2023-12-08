New extraction shooter Exobourne revealed at The Game Awards

A new extraction shooter has just been revealed live at The Game Awards! Exobourne - a third person sci-fi shooter has you in the shoes of an exo-suit wearing soldier type charging through and rain of both bullets and bad weather.

Developed by Sharkmob, the game has no released date, platform, or even any sense of scope quite yet. We're running off pure vibes here folks - so if you're still in the market for some looting and shooting this might be a game to keep an eye on.

Sharkmob previously was resposible for the Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodhunt. That game was a third person battle royale, and Sharkmob announced an end to active earlier this year via an official blog post. It seems that game didn't quite get the traction it needed, now shambling along in some form of undeath, so the Tencent-backed studio is focusing more on the growing extraction shooter subgenre.

The company was founded by several veteran developers previously resposible for The Division games. It thus makes sense that they'd move on to a game that'll let them flex their cooperative shooter muscles into the daylight rather than skulk around and suck blood in the shadows. Add some weather effects - hopefully ones that don't just act as background dressing and actually make a meaningful impact on gameplay - and you may have an interesting experience here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With that being said, it's not as though the extraction shooter slice of the gaming market is exactly niche and uncontested at this point. You've of course got Escape from Tarkov, with all its good and bad. Dark and Darker is trucking along, and hey even Call of Duty has its own extraction mode. Then there's Marathon, Bungie's upcoming game that's on the way. If Exobourne doesn't launch sometime soon, it may find itself overshadowed.

As such, Exobourne finds itself in an interesting spot. It'll be worth keeping eyes on for fans of the extraction style, and obviously Sharkmob must have a lot riding on the project considering recent history. FIngers crossed they can pull it off.