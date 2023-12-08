Life is Strange developer announce new game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Game Awards 2023 is well under way, and we’ve been given a nice, good look at the latest game from DON’T NOD: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

DON’T NOD are the developer behind the iconic Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, as well as more recent and equally impressive releases Jusant and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. Tonight, the developer took to the virtual stage to show off a trailer for its latest endeavour.

Lost Records has a very distinct vibe to it; it feels a little bit like Stranger Things, and with the game looking to be set in the 90s, it looks like we’ll be revisiting an era in which overalls and cycling shorts were all the rage. Here’s to hoping the latter doesn’t make too much of a regular appearance…

That said, the soundtrack will undoubtedly be a good one! The trailer looks to be about yet another group of friends winding up in a questionable scenario, and we can't wait to see more. Stand By Me for queer folk? Say less.

Lost Records is anticipated to arrive on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S during late 2024.