Monster Hunter Wild is basically World 2, and it comes out in 2025

Capcom looks like it’s going to have another big year in 2025. The publisher recently announced a release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it has now revealed another major title that will no doubt be among 2025’s biggest games. It's a little while off, but hopefully it'll be worth it.

That being, Monster Hunter Wild.

At The Game Awards 2023 ceremony, the publisher unveiled what is basically the sequel to Monster Hunter World. Strangely, it does not simply have a ‘2’ at the end of it. Instead, the follow-up is called Monster Hunter Wild.

Like its predecessor, Wild looks to be a full-fat monster-hunting action RPG, pitting you, a hunter, against vicious monsters of increasingly wild sizes. While we’ve suspected for a while that a sequel to Monster Hunter World had to be in development, the release timing may end up pitting it against Capcom’s own Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Though the game’s are largely very different, they dabble into similar enough territories. You know, hunting monsters. We’ll need to see more of Wild to see how differently Capcom is positioning it vs Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Co-op is, of course, the main differentiator here. Monster Hunter has always been a game that is best experienced with a squad of two to three other players, but World was heavily criticised for how convoluted its social/matchmaking systems were, which is another area where Wild can easily improve.

Wild itself has been a longtime coming, of course. Since its release in 2018, Monster Hunter World has sold over 19 million copies, making it far and away Capcom’s best-selling game ever. This is why it’s a little strange that a sequel didn’t arrive sooner, but perhaps the success of Monster Hunter Rise will give birth to a fusion of the two games with Wild.

We expect more reveals throughout 2024, and even 2025, leading up to the game’s release.