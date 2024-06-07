Monster Hunter Wilds shows off new gameplay as Capcom announces a playable demo (available in a few months' time)

Following last week’s big Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay reveal at Sony’s State of Play, which Capcom labelled “1st trailer”, we got another look at the highly-anticipated action RPG earlier today during Summer Game Fest’s showcase event.

Wilds was actually one of the few confirmed games for the show, making for something of a double-header. Today's appearance brought us a first look at an entirely new monster, which we'll be taking on in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The new trailer featured a massive battle that saw a lot of player interactivity and immersion – mostly from the way the weather and environment interacted with how players planned to take down monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the next major entry in Capcom’s 100-million seller monster-hunting action RPG. Capcom seems to really like Keighley, because the game was initially revealed at last year’s Game Awards before it returned again today.

The gameplay looks to be an evolution of World, with a few elements from Rise. Environmental interactivity appears to be a major element, too, as do cinematic moments when facing monsters, thanks to the new Focus feature.

We’ll be able to explore all of that ourselves next year, when Monster Hunter Wilds arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. A more specific release date was not mentioned at the show, but we did learn that we'll hear more about the title at Opening Night Live at Gamescom, in August – where there'll be a playable version of the game, too.

For now, we only know that you will be able to play the game at Gamescom - there's no information about whether this demo will be extended to people not attending the in-person event in Cologne, Germany. We'll update this article with more information as it appears.

Check out the new trailer below: