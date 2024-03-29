"Not even GTA 6 would make them delay it," Capcom insider on Monster Hunter Wilds release window

Monster Hunter Wilds is inarguably one of the most anticipated games on the horizon. Capcom’s follow-up to Monster Hunter World - its best-selling game ever, was unveiled at last year’s The Game Awards in December with a brief trailer.

The trailer was only really meant to reveal the game's existence to the world, give it an official title, and a release target of 2025. Since then, Capcom hasn’t said a thing about Wilds - but some new details have emerged thanks to a trusted insider.

Dusk Golem (via VGC), whose name should be familiar to fans of Capcom for their years of Resident Evil (and general Capcom news) leaks, has returned with some new information about Monster Hunter Wilds. The game is indeed on track to release in 2025, but they say it will drop in the first quarter of the year.

The game’s development is reportedly progressing smoothly, so it’s not unreasonable to expect it to arrive right around the same time Dragon’s Dogma 2 got released this year (March). The insider is so confident about that release window that they add, “I don’t think even GTA 6 would make them delay it.” GTA 6 is, of course, also shooting for release around the spring of 2025, although recent reports suggest it might instead drop towards the end of the year, and could even be delayed to 2026.

According to Dusk Golem, Wilds has been in development since all the way back in 2019, which means it will have been in the works for six years. It is seemingly also Capcom’s biggest game ever, not just the most expansive Monster Hunter. They also revealed that Wilds will be fully open-world, and will be far more experimental than Wilds and Rise.

Monster Hunter World's director has reportedly been given complete freedom with Wilds, and they’re going to bring back ideas they couldn’t put into World. Although nothing has been specifically named, massive monster encounters - such as the one with Zorah Magdaros from World - are set to return, though we do hope they’re a bit more exciting and involved than that fight was.

It also sounds like Capcom has a lot of faith that Wilds will be a massive success, as the company is banking on it to carry its entire fiscal year. This should all sound very exciting to Monster Hunter fans. We’re likely to get more official information over the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the game’s launch.

Monster Hunter Wilds is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.