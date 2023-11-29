Dragon's Dogma 2 looks to have everything fans loved about the original, plus more

Capcom provided a new look at Dragon's Dogma 2 yesterday during a dedicated showcase, along with confirming a March 22 release date, which leaked two weeks ago.

The long-awaited sequel arrives on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 22 and the game can be pre-ordered now.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Main Trailer

During the showcase, Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi unveiled the new trailer featuring gameplay alongside the new Trickster Vocation. The trailer showed new enemies and deeper insights into the story and gameplay choices you will make as you delve deeper into the game's world.

In the game, you take on the role of the Arisen, a champion whose heart is stolen by a Dragon. While the sequel’s setting mirrors the original game and its Dark Arisen expansion, this original adventure takes place in a parallel world containing two nations with distinct approaches to the Dragon threat.

Capcom also shared a bit of background on the story during the showcase. Here's an excerpt:

Queen Regent Disa has installed a false Arisen to maintain control of the kingdom of Vermund for her son. Meanwhile, the beastren nation of Battahl considers the otherworldly Pawns to be a source of misfortune and has turned to worship of the Lambent Flame and their empress Nadinia to ward off calamity.

The showcase also provided a look at some of the destinations that quests can lead you to, such as the elven enclave of Sacred Arbor. Here, the elves have their own language, and Pawns capable of understanding their speech will translate for you while in your party. Pawns can also specialize in other skills, making each of their personalities more distinct.

Upon starting your journey in the game, you will be able to craft your character and Main Pawn using a character creator featuring photogrammetry which enhances the realism of a character's appearance. Additionally, you can choose the personality of your main Pawn, which will determine their behavior and conversation choices.

As you progress in Dragon's Dogma 2, you will unlock additional vocations such as the newly revealed Trickster. This Arisen-exclusive vocation can conjure illusions through smoke created by its weapon, the Censer. Tricksters can use illusions to deceive enemies into fighting against their own, and can temporarily increase the power of Pawns beyond their limits.

The digital event also provided a look at the returning Warrior and Sorcerer Vocations that will be available to both the Arisen and Pawns.

Itsuno and Hirabayashi also provided a look at several monsters during the digital event, including the new Talos enemy, a bronze golem that can wreak havoc and cause destruction with every step.

Also revealed was gameplay for the Dullahan and Drake enemies. Dullahan is a headless specter that can immobilize its target before striking with its curved blade. Drakes are dragon-like foes that expel a potent flame when confronted and can take flight.

In addition, the minimum and recommended PC requirements were posted on Steam. You can look over those below.

During the showcase, Capcom announced that in addition to the Standard Edition available for $69.99, a Deluxe Edition of the game will be available. It contains the New Journey Pack full of in-game items such as a custom Camping Kit, a Wakestone, Rift Crystals, a Dragon’s Dogma Music and Sound collection, and more for $79.99.

Pre-orders of the Standard Edition will feature a bonus weapon for each of the four starting vocations, and Deluxe Edition pre-orders will also include the Ring of Assurance in-game accessory.