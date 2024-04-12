As your journey through the dense and dangerous world of Dragon's Dogma 2 progresses, you find the Claw them into shape quest. In the north of Vermund the Arisen meets the legendary warrior Ser Beren, who is in need of new recruits and weapons to arm them with.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Beren in Dragon's Dogma 2

Ser Beren's tent is located to the north of the town of Melve, far to the north of the city of Vernworth.

Image credit: Capcom/VG247

Take the path from Melve through the Moonglow garden to speak to him. Beren needs a couple of things from the Arisen, and bids them to collect them and return to his tent. First, you need to find Beren a new, willing student to train, as well as three regular swords.

You can use any kind of short sword, three of the cheapest from the merchant in Vernworth will do, just make sure to have them all ready to hand over at once - it's a bit of trek to Beren's tent to make multiple visits.

Also, in the city of Vernworth, behind the Rift House in the main square, you come across Humphrey, a keen warrior who is looking to learn. Tell him of Beren and he will serve as an enthusiastic soldier to train.

Image credit: Capcom/VG247

Return to Beren with everything in-hand and he'llchallenge you to spar with him. Then, after your bout, you’re called to defeat a raiding party of goblins.

Follow Beren to the battleground and you find a wounded soldier telling tales of a now-blinded cyclops. Beren says that he will be dismissed from his post for the injuries to soldiers, but not to worry about him.

Pass a full in-game day and you can now start another quest, Beren’s Final Lesson, by speaking to him back at his camp.

Image credit: Capcom/VG247

As you approach a cutscene will play where you’re attacked by a cyclops. As you might expect, their weak point is their eye, and this fight is easier than most with Beren as an ally. After the monster is defeated, wait another day and return to Beren for your final quest reward.

This gives you Lifetaker, which you can use as a greatsword to unlock the Warrior Vocation.

With that completed, why not return to the main quest and take a visit to The Nameless Village, or a popular side quest like Prey for the Pack or Heel of History?