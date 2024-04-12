Skip to main content
Dragon's Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity quest guide | Find Ulrika

In the Readvent of Calamity quest in Dragon's Dogma 2, a friend is missing: here's where to find Ulrika!

The Arisen shooting a drake with a bow and arrow during the Readvent of Calamity quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Capcom/VG247
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

In the lore of Dragon's Dogma 2, it is the Arisen's destiny to defeat the elder dragon, but that doesn't mean regular people don't get hurt along the way.

Early on in your adventure the town of Melve is destroyed by the dragon, with scorched fields and burned out buildings now covering most of the settlement.

However, once you return to Melve you find the townspeople locked in battle with a horrid drake. To defeat the lesser dragon, focus on the quivering pustules covering its body. They will eventually burst as weak points that deal extra damage.

However you drive the beast away, you'll meet one of the town leaders, Ser Ulrika, who asks you to come back to check on Melve periodically.

When you again after a few days, enter Ser Ulrika’s house at the top of the village. Here you overhear a conversation between Ulrika and Ser Martin, the Comptroller from Verworth, where Martin accuses her of treason for sassing him over Melve's reluctance to help with the dragon threat.

Lennart asking the Arisen to find Ulrika during the Readvent of Calamity quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Capcom/VG247

After a night’s sleep, it emerges that Ulrika has fled and it’s up to you to find her again and lend a hand.

Where to find Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2

A message to the Arisen from Ulrika in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Capcom/VG247

To find Ulrika, you need to go travel out of Melve and follow her trail to Herve Village, southwest of Vernworth.

At your house in Vernworth, Ulrika leaves you a package and message, but you eventually catch up with her in the same village you visit during the early Monster Culling mission you get from Captain Brant.

Ulrika greeting the Arisen in Harve Village in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image credit: Capcom/VG247

She’s safe and settling in, and if you wait a few more days and return you get another quest where she helps out her new home.

However, to complete this leg of the quest, return to Melve and speak to Lennart. He thanks you for your effort and gives you a chunky bag of gold as a reward. He is also a Vocation tutor, and gives you an ultimate technique for the Fighter Vocation.

With this difficult side quest complete, you're now free to focus on main story quests like The Caged Magistrate, The Nameless Village, or The Stolen Throne

, all of which you get from Captain Brant in Vernworth.

