Dragon's Dogma 2 is Gen-Z Morrowind and I love it

Dragon's Dogma 2 is an early but solid contender for GOTY – we said that might be the case during preview, and we’re certain of it now. It’s a game of uncompromised vision, and where the original looked at the likes of Fable and Oblivion and asked “what does Capcom’s version of that look like?”, the sequel responds: “why don’t we make Capcom’s version of Dragon’s Dogma instead?”.

This world just feels like it carries on when you aren't there. | Image credit: Capcom

The original game is full of compromises. Content cut short for time or RAM. An entire planned beast race that never made it in. Only two inhabited settlements, one of them a tiny tutorial village. And squeezed onto creaking hardware that could barely run it. Well, the more things change, etc. To anyone with an interest in the original game and its development, it’s clear that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a labour of love, and a hugely successful do-over for an idea that didn’t quite materialise on the first attempt.

Which is why, as explained in the video above, I’m not convinced by the circulating idea that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is some kind of cynical money-grab. Yes, the microtransactions are stupid, pointless, and opportunistic. But if they’re a dealbreaker, that’s a whole lot of baby getting thrown out with the bath water.