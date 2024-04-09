The best FREE games we'd love to PAY FOR – The Best Games Ever Podcast episode 94

Inspired by the recent free drop of current viral sensation Content Warning – a co-op survival “shooter” about making spooky FauxTube videos with three of your mates – this week’s Best Games Ever podcast is all about freebies that we’d happily pay for.

It’s a happy coincidence that this topic coincides with the launch of our extended podcast: a paid version of the show which includes an extra segment where you get to heart the host’s pick, and its subsequent demolishing by the rest of the panel. To paraphrase one recent YouTube commenter, “so this is the idiot whose opinions you plan to monetise?”. Well, yes, but the point is that they get kicked around like a sheep’s bladder, so I’m actually nobly offering myself up as the waste organ in question. For more information on how to become a paid VG247 subscriber, which comes with other benefits such as silky-smooth ad-free browsing, check out our Support Us page.

Anyway, some rules for this episode are: we’re talking about actual free games. Not free-to-play games that aren’t actually free once you factor in the entire economic model. So free as in beer, not free as in The NHS. Also, stealing doesn’t count, Connor.

