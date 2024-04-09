Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PODCAST

The best FREE games we'd love to PAY FOR – The Best Games Ever Podcast episode 94

As the old saying goes: the best things in life have a flat upfront cost and no microtransactions.

Image credit: VG247, Landfall Publishing
Jim Trinca avatar
Video by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

Inspired by the recent free drop of current viral sensation Content Warning – a co-op survival “shooter” about making spooky FauxTube videos with three of your mates – this week’s Best Games Ever podcast is all about freebies that we’d happily pay for.

It’s a happy coincidence that this topic coincides with the launch of our extended podcast: a paid version of the show which includes an extra segment where you get to heart the host’s pick, and its subsequent demolishing by the rest of the panel. To paraphrase one recent YouTube commenter, “so this is the idiot whose opinions you plan to monetise?”. Well, yes, but the point is that they get kicked around like a sheep’s bladder, so I’m actually nobly offering myself up as the waste organ in question. For more information on how to become a paid VG247 subscriber, which comes with other benefits such as silky-smooth ad-free browsing, check out our Support Us page.

Anyway, some rules for this episode are: we’re talking about actual free games. Not free-to-play games that aren’t actually free once you factor in the entire economic model. So free as in beer, not free as in The NHS. Also, stealing doesn’t count, Connor.

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Cover image for YouTube videoFREE games we'd rather PAY FOR
Check out the video version of The Best Games Ever podcast. You should watch it, that way you get to see every one of our facial expressions as Jim and Connor have a massive Slightly Real argument.Watch on YouTube

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

This is the audio. You should listen to it, that way you don't have to see everyone's awkward faces as Jim and Connor have a Slightly Real argument.

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

  • Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.
  • You can also follow us on Spotify.
  • It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

    • Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

    Sign in and unlock a world of features

    Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

    In this article
    Awaiting cover image

    Content Warning

    PC

    The Looker

    PC

    See 2 more

    The Murder Of Sonic The Hedgehog

    Video Game

    Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life

    Video Game

    Related topics
    Action Adventure Fighting Hack & Slash Horror Indie PC Point and Click Puzzle RPG SEGA
    See 5 more Simulation Subcreation Studio VG247 Best Games Ever Podcast Visual Novel & Dating Weekly Podcast
    About the Author
    Jim Trinca avatar

    Jim Trinca

    Video Producer

    Jim is obsessed with Assassin’s Creed and Star Trek. He’s been in the games industry for over a decade, having been a freelance writer and video producer for loads of companies you’ve heard of (and loads that you haven’t). In his spare time he tends to an ungrateful cat.
    Comments